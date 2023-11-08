S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite record longest streak of gains in two years

Anthony Behar/SIPA USA/AP

People walk outside the New York Stock Exchange, New York, NY, November 3, 2023.

New York CNN –

Wall Street rose Tuesday as a steady decline in Treasury yields helped lift stocks.

The S&P 500 index rose for a seventh consecutive day, its longest streak of gains since November 2021, when the benchmark index rose for eight consecutive sessions. The Nasdaq Composite also posted its longest gain since then.

The Dow rose 57 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 gained 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9%.

After reaching 5% in late October, the highest level in more than a decade, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has begun to decline. The trend continued Tuesday as investors analyzed comments from several Federal Reserve officials, including Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsby, who said on CNBC Tuesday that he believes inflation will ease without triggering a recession. It is possible to come.

Yields have fallen in recent weeks after the Federal Reserve held interest rates on hold in November and a weaker-than-expected labor report has fueled Wall Street claims the central bank is raising rates.

After the S&P 500 recorded its longest monthly decline since 2020 in October, stocks have rallied this month. Seasonal factors are also in favor of investors in November.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.57% on Tuesday, from Monday’s close of 4.66%.

Tech stocks surged, boosted by decline in yields. Microsoft shares rose 1.1% to $360.53, a new record high. Amazon shares rose 2.1%, Meta Platform rose 1% and Apple shares rose 1.4%.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell on Tuesday after fresh data showed China’s exports last month fell more than expected from a year earlier. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the US benchmark, closed at $77.37 a barrel.

Energy stocks fell: Halliburton shares fell 4%, Chevron fell 1.8% and ExxonMobil fell 1.6%.

Uber shares rose 3.7% after the ride-hailing company reported a decline in third-quarter earnings and revenue but issued fourth-quarter gross bookings guidance that exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Shares of Datadog rose 28.5% after the company reported downbeat third-quarter results and raised its full-year outlook.

Investors are awaiting comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell that will be delivered on Wednesday and Thursday.

The levels may change slightly as the stock settles after the trading day.

Source: amp.cnn.com