Soyod, pioneer of black and ethnic satellite TV in Europe, wins double awards

Alistair Soyode, a respected figure in the Nigerian landscape of pioneers and innovators, has been given a double award.

Soyod was honored with two prestigious awards by Euroknowledge and the International Peace and Governance Council in London.

The year 2023 saw both separate and in-person ceremonies of the awards, which are traditionally held in major cities and countries, this time held in central London, highlighting the extraordinary achievements of the honoree.

At the prestigious Euroknowledge Leadership & Philanthropy Forum 2023 held at the prestigious House of Lords, UK, Soyod was honored among individuals who have attained the pinnacle of life achievements and demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities.

Quoting Peter Drucker’s profound words, “Leadership is doing the right thing”, the program acknowledged Soyod’s extraordinary skills, creativity and unwavering commitment over the past two decades in the media sector.

The first black and ethnic media television over the past few decades, his visionary leadership at the helm of Ben Television and (recently featured in a Netflix documentary on Afro-music) has helped bridge the cultural gap, promoting unity among diverse nationalities. Has made significant contribution. and receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award in African, Black and Ethnic Media.

Soyod’s profound influence extends beyond the realm of media. His efforts have been instrumental in redefining the story not only in the United Kingdom and Europe but also in African and Caribbean communities (extending to Nigeria as a whole) globally. Through myriad impactful initiatives supporting minority societies, media enterprises and promoting economic development, he has amplified the voice and representation of diaspora communities, particularly influential groups such as the over 20 million strong Nigerian Diaspora Organization (NIDO). Presided over.

Commenting on the dual recognition, he said: “I feel deeply humbled by these honors and am grateful to my family, our teams and partners for the opportunity to contribute to Black and African issues on a global scale.”

In addition to the Euroknowledge Award, Mentoring Commandant, Soyod was presented with another prestigious honor by the International Peace and Governance Council, a global civil society organization that promotes peace, good governance and poverty eradication as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Dedicated to moving forward. ,

His dedication, vision and unwavering commitment stand as an inspiration to individuals around the world, driving positive change and promoting unity in diverse communities.

Soyod is the distinguished pioneer founder of Ben Television, Europe’s first black and ethnic satellite television, and former global leader of the Nigerians in Diaspora organization NIDO.

A prominent figure in the cultural tapestry of Nigeria, he brings a wealth of experience as a former national and international leader, title holder and international icon.

An accomplished entrepreneur of African descent, Soyode’s background spans media, communications, leadership, sports and politics. In the media sector, he has significantly shaped communications in black and ethnic communities, notably pioneering the first satellite television in Europe.

Beyond media, Alistair’s entrepreneurial ventures showcase a diverse career, including consulting and advocacy in youth development, agriculture, real estate, sports, hospitality and leadership management. His multifaceted contribution reflects his commitment to the development and progress of nationalities and communities.

Moving into the public sector, Mentoring CMDT Soyode has actively sought political offices in Nigeria, influencing youths in the diaspora to engage in political participation and governance. His impressive activities in both business and leadership management underline his dedication to social advancement.

His global presence is marked by meetings with various world leaders, audiences with presidents, and recognition from royals.

He has received many awards for his extraordinary contributions to the advancement of the black race and his efforts to bridge social gaps.

