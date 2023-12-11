by Stefano Rebaudo

Dec 11 (Reuters) – Euro zone government bond yields edged higher on Monday, as investors held on to readings on U.S. inflation on Tuesday and ahead of major central banks’ policy meetings later in the week.

Borrowing costs rose on both sides of the Atlantic last Friday after strong US economic data sent currency markets slightly lower on expectations of future rate cuts.

Despite this, benchmark 10-year Bund yields on Friday posted their biggest two-week decline since mid-March as currency markets increased bets on a rate cut by the European Central Bank.

Excluding the mid-March decline – when bond yields fell due to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) – this marked the most significant biweekly decline in bond yields since late July 2011. It was up by 0.5 basis points (bps). 2.27% after rising 7.5 bps on Friday.

Money markets pegged a cut in policy rates through 2024 by 136 basis points, down from about 145 bps on Thursday. At the end of November their price was 80 bps.

Analysts lowered their expectations for future cuts after weak inflation data and aggressive market reevaluations, but they expect the central bank to keep rates unchanged this week.

Goldman Sachs estimates the Federal Reserve will cut rates for the first time in the third quarter of 2024, while it expects the ECB to cut by 25 bps at each meeting starting in April next year.

The Bank of England (BoE) is set to stick to its tough stance against talk of interest rate cuts in the UK, while other major central banks signal they may be reaching a turning point in their fight against inflation .

The Fed will meet on Wednesday, while the ECB and BOE will meet on Thursday.

Italy’s 10-year sovereign bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone’s periphery, was up one bp at 4.07%.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields – a gauge of the risk premium that investors demand from safe-haven Bunds to hold the debt of the most indebted countries – was 177.5 bps after recently falling to 170 bps. .

Investors are keeping an eye on negotiations to reform the EU’s fiscal rules – the Stability and Growth Pact – as investors are already nervous about debt sustainability and higher rates if they look for tighter budget rules post-pandemic. Are afraid of.

On Friday, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner insisted that the EU’s deficit must be controlled while reforming the bloc’s fiscal rules, which analysts said could lead to domestic spending cuts to resolve Germany’s budget crisis. Help may be available in their case.

Markets will be closely watching the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting on Monday next week, while investors believe the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could move out of negative interest rates as early as January.

Analysts warned that a sharp rise in domestic yields could drive money away from Japan and global assets including the euro zone and US sovereign bonds. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Alex Richardson ;))

Source