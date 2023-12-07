Southwest Florida to host SCORE Women Entrepreneurs

Southwest Florida SCORE will give local women entrepreneurs the opportunity to get their business questions answered with a workshop (Women Entrepreneurs – Positioning Your Business for Success) on January 24 at 9:30 a.m. at The Collaboratory, 2031 Jackson St., Fort Myers. 5 pm

Speakers will discuss a range of topics, including:

• How well is your website performing?

• Raise your pitch with Score’s tips and tools

• How to get your business in the media

• Financing your business through grants, loans and investors

The presentation will include Bridget Weston, CEO of the SCORE Association.

“We will address the issues that are some of the most difficult problems new and growing small business owners face,” said Bill Robertson, president of the Southwest Florida SCORE Chapter.

Eileen Buchanan said, “We created the Women Entrepreneurs Conference to show attendees how to grow their businesses, answer their questions, and expand their business networks, so they can focus on other challenges and opportunities “

The Women Entrepreneur Conference is the latest in a series of seminars and events hosted by Southwest Florida SCORE to assist local business owners. Sponsors include Wells Fargo, Lee County Economic Development Office, Small Business Administration and BankUnited. Attendees can register here.

about the score

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit businesses. SCORE’s 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert advice, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories. Visit SCORE at score.org.

For more information about starting or operating a small business, visit the Southwest Florida SCORE at SCORE.org.

Source: Southwest Florida Score

Source: www.lehighacrescitizen.com