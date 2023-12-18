Southwest Airlines reaches $140 million settlement with DOT for 2022 holidays

Travel expert Gabe Sagli joins ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast’ to share his best holiday travel tips ahead of Thanksgiving weekend.

Southwest Airlines will pay a $35 million fine as part of a $140 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) after nearly 17,000 flights were canceled during last year’s chaotic holiday season, leaving more than 2 million passengers stranded.

DOT said most of the fine, which is 30 times larger than any penalty in DOT’s history, will be used to compensate future Southwest passengers affected by cancellations or significant delays.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said, “Today’s action sets a new precedent and sends a clear message: If airlines fail their passengers, we will use the full extent of our authority to hold them accountable. ” “Taking care of passengers is not just the right thing to do – it is necessary, and this fine should force all airlines to take every possible step to ensure that a meltdown like this never happens again.”

Southwest said it was “grateful to reach a consumer-friendly settlement” and credited the airline for compensation it has already provided customers. The airline said it had “learned from the incident, and can now focus its full attention on the future.”

A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix after several canceled flights on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt York/AP Newsroom)

Southwest canceled nearly 16,700 flights in the last 10 days of December 2022. The recession began with the winter storm, but Southwest continued to struggle long after most other airlines had recovered, partly because its crew-scheduling system had become overloaded.

During its investigation, the DOT said it found that Southwest violated consumer protection laws by failing to provide adequate customer service assistance, leaving passengers stranded in airports and hotels scrambling for other flights and accommodations.

Lines of luggage wait for their owners at Southwest Airlines baggage claim at LAX on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Many customers who called Southwest’s call center for help received busy signals or were put on hold for hours.

Southwest also failed to provide prompt flight status notifications to customers. Many passengers did not get any updates about the flight and came to know about the flight cancellation only after reaching the airport.

Passengers wait at the Southwest Airlines baggage counter to retrieve their bags after canceled flights at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia/AP Newsroom)

The DOT also said Southwest did not promptly refund thousands of customers. People who submitted requests on the Southwest website encountered errors that prevented them from receiving their refunds, and others were not given immediate refunds for services like pet fees or upgraded boarding that were used Was never made due to cancellation.

In addition to the $35 million fine, the settlement will give Southwest a $33 million credit for compensation already paid, mostly for awarding 25,000 frequent flyer points to affected customers.

The company also promised $90 million in vouchers to future passengers, with the airline receiving a $72 million credit toward future vouchers.

In exchange for Southwest agreeing to a fine and other remedies, the government stopped deciding whether the airline had advertised a flight schedule it knew could not be met.

