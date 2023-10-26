FILE – Employees stand at an empty Southwest Airlines ticket counter in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Southwest Airlines reports earnings on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Sue Ogrocki/AP FILE – A Southwest Airlines plane prepares to land at Midway International Airport in Chicago on Feb. 12, 2023. On Monday, October 16, Southwest Airlines announced it was lowering the requirements to qualify for the top tiers of its frequent-flyer program, a move aimed at passengers who are unhappy with other airlines that offer their Making it difficult to reach elite status. Kiichiro Sato/AP

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines’ third-quarter profit fell 30% to $193 million despite record revenue as summer leisure travel surged, and the airline is losing pricing power at the same time labor costs are rising. Is.

Southwest said Thursday it will slow growth plans next year because of changes in travel, including a disappointingly slow recovery in business travel.

“The whole sector is clearly under pressure. Costs are rising, and a big part of that is labor costs,” CEO Robert Jordan said on CNBC.

The results, and especially Southwest’s plan to grow slowly, could raise concerns that domestic travel demand – the core of Southwest’s business – is weakening.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. fell more than 3% after the market opened, but losses narrowed to less than 1% in late morning trading.

Jordan declined to say if Southwest had added too many flights, but he acknowledged that lucrative business travel has not recovered as quickly as the airline had hoped. He said leisure travelers are returning to pre-pandemic patterns, so demand for tickets falls more sharply in shoulder seasons such as fall and late winter.

However, the peak period remains strong. Jordan said bookings for the upcoming holidays — Thanksgiving and Christmas — are ahead of last year’s pace.

Still, Southwest estimates that pricing power will weaken sharply in the fourth quarter. Revenue for each seat traveled one mile, a closely watched measure of prices, will fall 9% to 11% in the fourth quarter compared with the same period last year. That’s a steeper decline than expected for Southwest’s larger rivals.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

This poor performance is likely why Southwest will scale back its aggressive growth plans early next year.

The airline expects passenger-carrying capacity in the fourth quarter to grow by a staggering 21% compared to the same period last year. Southwest said it would halve that increase in the first quarter of next year — to between 10% and 12%, four points less than previously planned.

By the second half of next year, Southwest will be flying fewer seats than the same period this year, Jordan said.

Raymond James airline analyst Sawanti Sith said the capacity cuts were larger than investors expected and, combined with similar slow growth plans by other U.S. airlines, “probably bodes well for future pricing trends.”

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Southwest’s third-quarter profit fell from $277 million a year earlier and, excluding special items, came to 38 cents a share. That matched Wall Street expectations, according to a FactSet survey of analysts.

Revenue rose $305 million, or 5%, to $6.52 billion, just short of estimates of $6.56 billion. Bookings near departures in August and September were lower than expected.

Labor costs increased by $406 million, an increase of more than 17%. Southwest agreed to new contracts this week with several labor groups, including flight attendants, but it is the only one of the nation’s four largest airlines that has not yet reached a settlement with pilots, the most expensive group.

Pilots at American, Delta and United have received pay increases totaling nearly 40% over four years, and Southwest will likely be forced to accept similar terms.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

The airline saved $186 million in the third quarter because fuel was cheaper than a year earlier. However, fuel prices have been rising recently, and Southwest expects to pay more per gallon in the fourth quarter than in the third quarter.

Dallas-based Southwest depends almost entirely on travel within the United States. That helped the airline last year, but international travel has been strong this year, giving Southwest a bigger boost than other airlines.

Delta Airlines and United Airlines each reported $1.1 billion profit and double-digit revenue growth, although United’s shares fell after a poor outlook for the fourth quarter. American Airlines lost $545 million after taking a $983 million charge to cover contract-ratification bonuses for pilots.

Source: www.bing.com