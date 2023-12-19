December 19, 2023
Southwest Airlines, pilots union reach preliminary labor agreement after years of contentious negotiations


Casey Murray, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, told CNBC on Tuesday that the union did not immediately provide details about the pay increases, but said the five-year deal is worth about $12 billion. In comparison, larger rival United Airlines’ new four-year pilot contract is worth about $10 billion, according to the aviators union.

Southwest’s pilots would need to approve the contract. CNBC reported earlier this month that the two sides were close to an agreement.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement in principle with the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association for Southwest’s more than 10,000 pilots,” Southwest said in a statement. “AIP is an important milestone in this process, and we look forward to the next steps.”

American, United and Delta finalized pilot deals earlier this year that were worth billions and gave aviators double-digit pay raises. The Covid pandemic derailed negotiations across the sector, blocking wage increases in the highly unionized industry even as demand bounced back and inflation reached its highest level in decades.

As travel demand returns, pilots, flight attendants and other aviation workers have pushed for not only higher pay but also better working conditions, such as more predictable schedules.

Southwest pilots and flight attendants have complained about the irregular schedule, especially during disruptions. One driver of Southwest’s holiday meltdown last year, which stranded nearly 2 million customers, was outdated software that left crews out of position to reschedule flights. The US Department of Transportation fined the airline $140 million over its handling of the crisis, it was announced on Monday.

Southwest’s flight attendants recently rejected the initial deal in a vote, though the union has said it will hold a re-vote, citing complaints of technical glitches in online voting.

Labor unions have flexed their muscle throughout the year, leading to several major labor deals, including agreements between Hollywood studios and actors, studios and writers, as well as automakers and the United Auto Workers union. Those agreements were followed by long strikes.

