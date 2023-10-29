Southwest Airlines has made a change, and I don't want to fly them anymore - the view from the wing

Southwest Airlines has made a change, and I don’t want to fly with them anymore

I used to be a semi-frequent flyer on Southwest Airlines. They have the only non-stop flight from Austin to the nearby national airport (by law) in Washington, DC and it is my most frequent destination. I had A-list status for some time, but I have lost that status.

Frequent flyer status with Southwest meant I could board first, and that meant I could choose the seat I wanted since Southwest Airlines doesn’t assign seats in advance. Sometimes I got their exit row window seat with unlimited legroom. Other times I had the aisle seat up front, and that gave me plenty of room – Southwest Airlines offers an inch or two more legroom than regular coach on any other US airline except JetBlue.

Without that, if I want better ‘boarding position’, meaning license to look for seats earlier when there are still good seats left, I now have (3) options.

Business Selection Hire Buying Which is even more expensive than a refundable ticket, but comes with one of the first 15 boarding spots (and a free cocktail). Check-in exactly 24 hours before flight You’re looking for the Hunger Games to check in as early as possible, as boarding positions are randomly assigned once the check-in window opens. It’s you against everyone else. There used to be services that automated the process for you, but Southwest’s lawyers largely put them out of business. All you have to do is set a calendar reminder and sit down at your computer and then as soon as check-in opens, you’ll be ready to pounce. Early Bird Check-in Often costing around $25, you are assigned boarding position up to 24 hours before check-in. This usually means a higher A boarding number or a lower B boarding number (so the first to board is around 60 or 65 and probably getting an aisle seat).

Sometimes there is no business choice that much More but it depends on the route and whether there is low fare competition. The truth is that I am not able to find time to check-in for every flight 24 hours a day. I get stuck in a meeting that’s over, where I can’t just say “Sorry, I have to take a break to check in for my Southwest flight” or maybe I’m on another flight and WiFi Not Working – A good opportunity to fly United or… Southwest.

So I’ll invest $25 for early bird check-in. The problem is, as I first reported two months ago, Southwest no longer sells Early Bird check-in on every flight. They think this means more people will buy up to higher fares like Business Select?

During a recent flight search I decided to fly Southwest Airlines from Austin to Chicago Midway Airport. I had the best flying time ever. But they were not offering early bird check-in. So instead of paying $25 more for a good boarding position I would have to pay about $150 more. No going To Happen , To fly Southwest meant risking the “C” boarding position and perhaps the middle seat.

Since Southwest is no longer selling Early Bird check-in on every flight, nor was it selling it on the flight I wanted to purchase, I simply…did not purchase the Southwest Airlines flight. And I wouldn’t buy Southwest flights without it most of the time, and certainly not for a two-and-a-half hour flight.

Southwest’s decision not to charge extra money for early bird check-in is a bet on making more money. This not only puts at risk the approximately $400 million a year in fees it generates. In my case it also meant selling fewer tickets.

