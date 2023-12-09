Southwest Airlines flight attendants rejected the contract their union negotiated with the airline

Southwest Airlines flight attendants are saying no to a contract proposal made by their union and the airline.

FILE – A Southwest Airlines plane prepares to land at Midway International Airport in Chicago on Feb. 12, 2023. Southwest Airlines flight attendants have rejected a contract offer made by negotiators for the airline and the union. Transport Workers Union Local 556 said on Friday, December 8, 2023 that the offer was reduced by 64% to 36%. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

DALLAS – Southwest Airlines flight attendants have rejected a contract offer made by negotiators for the airline and the union.

Transport Workers Union Local 556 said Friday the proposal was voted down 64% to 36%.

Lynn Montgomery, local president, said the vote came after five years of negotiations, during which flight crews have not received a pay increase.

“We will return to the table to achieve a collective bargaining agreement that meets the needs of the hardest-working flight attendants in the industry,” he said in a statement.

Montgomery previously said the proposal would give Southwest flight attendants industry-leading wages, 16% more than Delta Air Lines crew, who are non-union.

“We are disappointed that the industry-leading agreement reached between the negotiating committees was not ratified,” Dallas-based Southwest said. The airline said it would wait to hear about next steps from the union and the National Mediation Board, which is involved in the negotiations.

Southwest is also negotiating with the pilots, who have twice asked federal arbitrators for permission to begin a 30-day countdown to a strike, but have been denied both times.

Flight attendants at American Airlines and United Airlines, who are represented by unions separate from Southwest’s union, are also negotiating new contracts.

Airline workers have said they kept working during the pandemic and are entitled to higher pay now as most carriers have returned to profitability. Pilots for American, United and Delta have achieved raises of nearly 40% in five years.

