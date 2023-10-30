Southwest Airlines fined for flight failure, Amazon leverages generative AI for holiday ad boost, McDonald’s third-quarter earnings: today’s top stories

Benzinga

‘Penalty is necessary’ – DoT informs Southwest Airlines over holiday flight failure

Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) has received a warning from the U.S. Department of Transportation that it could face fines over significant operational disruptions last December that caused widespread flight cancellations and inconvenience to passengers.

The disruption and subsequent recovery efforts resulted in the cancellation of more than 16,700 flights from December 21 to December 31, 2022.

Healthcare property firms Healthpeak Properties and Physicians Realty Trust to merge in $21 billion deal

Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE: PEAK) and Physician Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) has agreed to a merger involving equivalent shares worth approximately $21 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, each Physicians Realty Trust common share will be converted into 0.674 of a newly issued Healthpeak common share.

Google can turn your wireless earbuds into heart rate monitors with a simple software update

alphabet inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google has revealed that it can turn active noise cancellation (ANC) headphones and wireless earbuds into heart rate monitors without additional hardware.

Google says its approach sends an “ultrasound probing signal” through the speaker of ANC headphones or earbuds.

Toyota’s September sales rise on strong demand; 1H sales jump as semiconductor shortage eases

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) said its total global production in September remained steady at 1.037 million vehicles, including subsidiaries. Daihatsu Motor Company And Hino Motors Limited ,

For Toyota, September global production rose 1.5% to 900,919 vehicles, and sales rose 11.6% to 921,308 vehicles.

Rivian will start billing for its charging network

EV manufacturer Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) will begin charging users of its fast-charging network in November.

Although the company provided free charging to its early owners, it will start charging at all charging sites in the Rivian Adventure Network. The charging fee will be levied on the payment information saved in the account, the company said in an email to its customers.

GM, Ford supplier Autoliv to cut 20% of workforce in France

Automotive Security System Suppliers Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) plans to reduce its headcount in France as part of a previously announced initiative to reduce its global workforce and optimize its footprint.

In June, Autoliv announced its intention to reduce indirect employees by 2,000.

Risk of eye infections – FDA issues stern warning on eye drops from major retailers

On Friday, the FDA issued an alert to consumers, cautioning them against the use of 26 over-the-counter eye drops from various brands.

The FDA’s advisory is based on concerns that these eye drops may cause eye infections and, in some cases, possible vision loss.

Eye drops are primarily designed to reduce the symptoms of dry eyes and provide relief from eye irritation.

wall street journal

Battle for Disney’s future – Nelson Peltz gets strong support from Perlmutter

Isaac “Ike” Perlmutter The former Marvel executive and billionaire has pledged his support to his friend nelson peltz As Peltz prepares for a new challenge to make significant changes walt disney company (NYSE:DIS).

Perlmutter, a significant independent shareholder in Disney, has ceded his Disney stake to Peltz. trian fund management,

bloomberg

TC Energy exploring $10B worth of asset sales, debt reduction on the horizon

Pipeline and Transportation Company TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) is reportedly exploring selling a minority stake. ANR Pipeline Company For an estimated enterprise value of approximately $3 billion. Additionally, TC Energy is considering the sale of a portion of its Mexican operations, which generate approximately $600 million in annual EBITDA.

Apart from this, the company is also considering selling controlling stake in portland natural gas transmission system and a significant minority stake in Millennium PipelineBoth claim an enterprise value of more than $1 billion.

reuters

Amazon leverages generative AI for holiday ad boost, aims for 160 million Prime subscribers

Amazon.Com Inc Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) is looking to use AI as a strategic tool this holiday season, aiming to enhance ad targeting and accelerate promotional content creation for merchants.

This approach will likely attract a larger audience of buyers and advertisers to the platform, using extensive data from more than 160 million Prime customers.

Amazon is placing its bet on AI-powered targeted ads to stand out beyond its signature fast shipping and attractive discounts this Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday.

Blackstone enters Indian healthcare sector through stake in Care Hospitals

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) reportedly struck a deal to buy a majority stake care hospital from india TPG Inc (NYSE:TPG) The fund will enter the country’s healthcare sector.

Blackstone plans to invest $1 billion in the hospital chain in India and holds more than 75% stake in Care Hospitals.

Care Hospitals plans to acquire a majority stake in KIMSHEALTH, which operates under KIMS Healthcare Management, to create one of India’s largest hospital platforms with 23 facilities and over 4,000 beds across 11 Indian cities .

Income

McDonald’s price hike delivers great margins in Q3 earnings feast!

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 sales up 14% year-over-year to $6.692 billion, beating analysts’ consensus estimate of $6.577 billion.

U.S. comparable sales increased 8.1%, benefiting from strong average check growth driven by strategic menu price increases.

MCD estimates FY23 operating margin at 46% and capex at $2.2 billion – $2.4 billion.

HSBC Q3 results: Profit rises on higher interest rates, launches $3B stock buyback, targets special dividend

HSBC Holdings PLC HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) reported Q3 2023 revenue increased 40% y/y (reported and constant currency) to $16.2 billion due to an increase in net interest income (NII).

HSBC has confirmed its target to pay a special dividend of $0.21 per share upon completing the sale of the Canadian banking unit in the first half of 2024.

HSBC reiterated its outlook for 2023 NII at above $35 billion and ROTE in the mid-teens for 2023 and 2024.

Panasonic posts strong first-half profit, but cuts fiscal 2024 guidance on worsening market conditions

Panasonic Holdings Corporation (OTC: PCRFY) reported sales growth of 1% Y/Y to ¥4.12 trillion in H1FY24 due to higher sales in automotive, connected and automotive batteries and favorable currency translation.

EPS of ¥123.51 was up significantly from ¥45.97 a year ago.

Western Digital to divest business, changes focus after diverse segmental performance in Q1

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) reported a 26% year-over-year decline in revenue for Q1FY23 to $2.75 billion, beating the $2.65 billion consensus.

WDC’s board unanimously approved a plan to separate its HDD and flash businesses. It looks only at the one-time GAAP charge from the separation transaction during the period prior to closing.

WDC estimates Q2 FY23 revenue at $2.85 billion – $3.05 billion, compared to $2.92 billion.

Transportation and logistics company XPO’s third-quarter earnings beat consensus.

