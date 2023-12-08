Southwest Airlines Announces the Nomination of Lisa Atherton to Join Its Board of Directors

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Board of Directors Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) has named Lisa Atherton as candidate to join the board. Atherton, along with other board nominees, will be on the ballot at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders on May 15, 2024.

Atherton Textron Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bell, Inc. (NYSE: TXT) and a member of Textron’s executive leadership team. She oversees a billion-dollar business that provides innovative products for defense and commercial customers around the world.

Before assuming his role as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Atherton served as Bell’s Chief Operating Officer. In 2017, he was named President and Chief Executive Officer of Textron Systems, a provider of innovative solutions to the defense, aerospace and general aviation markets.

“Lisa’s extensive leadership experience, along with her service to our country in the Air Force, will be a tremendous benefit to our board,” said Gary Kelly, executive chairman of the board of Southwest Airlines. “His vast knowledge of aviation, government requirements, regulations and budgets, coupled with his expertise in leading highly complex programs and strategic initiatives, will be valuable as we continue to add diversity of thought and experience to our talented board. Looking forward to working with him.”

During his tenure at Bell, he has held the roles of Executive Vice President, Military Business and Vice President, Global Military Development. He held several positions in Bell’s Military Programs Division, including V-22 Program Manager and Military Programs Director. Before joining Bell, Atherton was vice president of Area Attack at Textron Systems, where she also served as vice president of Business Development.

Prior to his career with Textron, Atherton spent eight years as Air Combat Command’s Requirements Directorate, helping shape budget and operational requirements and needs for Combat Air Forces and was a contracting officer in the U.S. Air Force.

Atherton earned a master’s degree in business administration from the Mason School of Business at the College of William & Mary and a bachelor’s degree in legal studies from the U.S. Air Force Academy. He is a Presidential Leadership Scholar and has also completed Textron’s Senior Executive Leadership Program at the Thunderbird School of Global Management as well as Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

Southwest Airlines Company’s board of directors is composed of diverse professionals with a range of leadership experience, including technology, innovation, business and education. The Board strives for diversity consistent with Southwest’s DEI commitment in the broadest sense: experience, industry, geography, gender, ethnicity, and race, with the goals of obtaining diverse perspectives and fostering constructive debate. Approximately 30 percent of the board is ethnically and/or gender diverse. The Board has also invested in corporate level membership in the National Association of Corporate Directors – an organization of directors from public, private and non-profit organizations who are committed to the highest standard of excellence in board leadership, director development, best practices. and serving as strategic assets to their organizations. Visit this link to learn more about Southwest Airlines’ Board of Directors.

