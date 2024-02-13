Southern Water warns 500,000 customers their details stolen by Russia-linked hackers

Black Basta posted a link claiming to have stolen data from Southern on its dark web hacking forum – Saxon Mongkhonkhamsao/Getty Images.

Half a million Southern Water customers have been warned that their data may have been stolen as part of a cyber attack linked to Russia.

The utilities company acknowledged on Tuesday that 10 percent of its 4.7 million customers in Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight may have been affected by the hack, which was discovered on January 23.

“We continue to work with our expert technical advisors to confirm whose data is at risk,” Southern said. “Our initial assessment is that this is the situation for some of our customers and current and former employees.”

After the cyber attack came to light a fortnight ago, a Russian hacking group quickly claimed responsibility. The gang calling themselves Black Basta posted a link on their dark web hacking forum claiming to have stolen data from Southern.

Southern originally claimed it had “no evidence” that its customers or financial systems were impacted, before admitting Tuesday that 465,000 customers may have been affected, as well as many of its 2,000 employees. Too.

The business has a total of 4.7 million water and wastewater customers. Some customers were warned that their bank details and National Insurance numbers could be stolen.

“Based on our forensic investigation so far, which is ongoing, we plan to notify 5 percent to 10 percent of our customer base to let them know that their personal data was impacted,” Southern said. ” “We are notifying all of our current employees and some former employees as well.”

The company said it has hired cybersecurity experts to monitor the dark web for signs of a data breach, but so far it has not found any data leaked online. Some customers have been offered fraud monitoring services by Experian as a result of the attack.

The water utility, which is owned by Australian investment firm Macquarie, said it had reported the breach to the Information Commissioner’s Office and was working with the National Cyber ​​Security Centre, a branch of GCHQ.

Black bag hackers typically use computer viruses to lock down a company’s systems and steal its data, demanding payment in cryptocurrency while threatening to leak the stolen information.

The gang previously claimed responsibility for a cyber attack on outsourcer Capita last year.

Cybersecurity researchers estimate the gang has extorted more than $100m (£80m) from its victims since becoming active in 2022.

Southern’s hack comes at a challenging time for the water industry, with many utilities struggling with debt burdens as they attempt to upgrade Britain’s leaky water infrastructure.

Last year, Macquarie injected an additional £550m of funding into Southern as it looks to turn its fortunes around.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com