Established in 2010 with the mission of reforming and revitalizing Chinese higher education, Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTECH) is dedicated to virtue, truth and advancement.

SUSTech is widely recognized as a leader and innovator in advancing China’s higher education. We are on our way to becoming world-class through nurturing creative leaders who excel in interdisciplinary research and generate new knowledge for the world.

In the second decade of growing influence

Ranked 166th in the world in the 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings (1st for citations in mainland China) and 1st in the Nature Index rising stars list for 2021 (currently 29th among all universities in the world), in eleven short years SUSTech makes an impact by leading fundamental scientific advances.

The experimental proof of the 3D quantum Hall effect and the observation of quantum interference in chemical reactions obtained at SUSTECH were selected among China’s top ten scientific advances in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

SUSTech researchers joined the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic to produce the first images of the virus morphology in its native state through our cryo-electron microscopy center and discover the impact of the pandemic on atmospheric pollution.

We can help by capturing world fish robot speed records, developing novel artificial muscles for insect-like robots designed to aid in disaster relief operations, or helping patients with tactile disabilities recover their sensation. Pushing the boundaries of robotics by testing smart gloves.

SUSTech teams are also at the forefront of research on climate change and sustainability initiatives, studying forest loss in Southeast Asian mountain ranges, the impact of extreme temperatures on tea cultivation, and the impact of climate change on river flows around the world. Have been.

from shenzhen to the world

As one of China’s most international universities, SUSTech recruits scientific minds from around the world and our research is highly engaged with the world academic community. About 49% of publications come from international collaborations with more than 2,800 different institutions, and in 2020, research grants per scientist averaged US$500,000 – one of the highest rates in China.

At our state-of-the-art campus in Shenzhen, China’s high-tech innovation nexus, we are busy pioneering the future one day at a time. Come join us and be part of that build.

