Southern student wins BizTech Challenge, Weimar appointed to board

The Youth Empowerment Project has added five members to its board of directors.

Anderson BakerArthur J. Area Executive Vice President of Gallagher & Company.

dianna rodriguezPresident and CEO of Entergy New Orleans.

Meredith Hale-GriffinFounder and owner of DecantU.

Kelly A WalkerDirector of Human Resources for the Housing Authority of New Orleans.

Shelley MassengaleCommunity volunteer and philanthropist.

YEP provides community-based education, mentoring, enrichment, and employment readiness programs to help youth ages 7-24 develop skills and strengthen relationships with family and community.

ME CompanyA business co-founded by a Southern University student won the BizTech Challenge and received a $10,000 investment award.

The challenge was created by Nexus Louisiana and was offered to students at the state’s historically black colleges and universities. The goal is to help a diverse student population start and grow STEM-based businesses.

ME Company’s goal is to bridge the gap between people who don’t know how to market themselves and companies who need to find people to hire.

The CEO is Joshua Grant, a Southern alumnus who co-founded the business with Andrew Grant.

was the second place winner in the challenge legal easeRepresents Xavier University of Louisiana, which uses AI to answer legal questions. blue pages, an app that connects college entrepreneurs with Southern University students, ranked third. was a fan favorite cookie-bites from Southern University in New Orleans.

Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John Weimer Was named as a board member of the Conference of Chief Justices

The Conference of Chief Justices was created to provide an opportunity for the highest judicial officers of the States to meet and discuss matters important to the administration of justice, rules and methods of procedure, and improvements in the organization and operation of State courts and judicial systems. ,

Weimer’s term on the board expires in 2025.

Weimer has been the chief justice of the state’s highest court since 2021. He has been a member of the court since 2001.

Katie WiltzThe interior designers at Holley & Smith Architects in Hammond have earned the prestigious WELL Accredited Professional Credential.

This credential is awarded to those who pass the WELL AP exam and demonstrate their expertise in the WELL Building Standard. Well APs play a critical role in creating spaces that foster productivity, engagement, and resiliency.

christopher kingThe managing partner of Baton Rouge-based Next Level Solutions was recently named to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council.

NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a completely non-partisan basis.

King founded Next Level Solutions in 2013. The company provides services such as finance and accounting, human resources and technology to small and medium-sized businesses.

