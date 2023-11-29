Southern Georgia Black Chambers to host inaugural Black Business Gala

Nov. 28—VALDOSTA—The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) is preparing to host its upcoming inaugural Black Business Gala on Saturday, Dec. 9.

According to a press release Monday, this formal, year-end event promises an evening of celebration, recognition and networking for the vibrant Black business community in the area.

The venue for the event will be The Paterson, known for its timeless charm in Downtown Valdosta, and will provide a glamorous backdrop for the red-carpet entrance at an event that marks a significant milestone for SGBC.

“The ceremony serves as a celebration of the chamber’s inaugural year, as well as a recognition of the excellence in partnerships and programs that have promoted businesses and garnered support in the area,” the release said.

Chamber representatives say the celebration will feature a carefully designed show, including a captivating performance by the Valdosta High Marching Band Drumline, a chef-prepared menu, as well as live entertainment by The 4 Real Band and DJ Chill Will. Awards such as “Business of the Year,” “Non-Profit of the Year” and “Chamber Partner of the Year Award” will be presented, showcasing the diverse and impactful contributions of Black-owned enterprises and regional resources.

Julianne Bailey, supplier diversity and inclusion manager at the Georgia Department of Administrative Services, will share insight and inspiration as the event’s keynote speaker. The press release said Bailey is an icon in promoting diversity and inclusion.

According to organizers, the event features a strong mix of Black-owned event suppliers and a chance to connect with influencers from a variety of sectors.

SGBC President H. Dewayne Johnson expressed excitement about the upcoming event, saying, “This event is a testament to the resiliency and talent of our Black business community. It is a great way to celebrate the unity, empowerment and collaboration of regional Black business owners. There’s an opportunity and supporters.”

The “who’s who” list of event supporters includes O’Neill’s Consulting and Training Services, which will serve as the event’s beverage sponsor.

With tickets on sale until December 2, interested individuals are encouraged to secure their place at this momentous occasion. Tickets and additional event details can be found on the SGBC website at www.sgablackchambers.org/events.

