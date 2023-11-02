Southern Endocrinology Associates increases collection by over 200% using eClinicalWorks and Healo

Heelo Payment Services provides a transformative and flexible billing solution, providing multiple digital payment options to patients and enhancing collections for practices

Westborough, Mass., November 02, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)– eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Southern Endocrinology Associates – a 12-provider endocrinology and diabetes clinic serving four Texas regions – has completed the collection from February through Has registered an increase of more than 200%. July 2023 using Heelo payment services. The revenue collection solution integrates with eClinicalWorks EHR and allows patients to pay their medical bills via text message, email or online.

Southern Endocrinology Associates specializes in treating and diagnosing endocrine conditions including thyroid and parathyroid disorders, obesity and chronic fatigue, diabetes management, bioidentical hormonal therapy, adrenal disorders, testosterone treatment, osteoporosis and pituitary disorders. The practice has locations in Mesquite, Rowlett, Greenville and Plano, Texas.

“Healo Payment Services has all the features we need to automate our payment collections and reduce the administrative burden,” said Prasad Dodda, Practice Manager, Southern Endocrinology Associates. “Our patients appreciate itemized billing statements and the option to pay their bill via text, email or our patient portal. And on the administrative side, since it integrates with our EHR, we can auto-post and can easily process the statements, which reduces errors and saves our valuable time.”

With Heelo Payments services, Southern Endocrinology Associates receive the following benefits:

Almost 100% accuracy in posting.

Carbon footprint reduced by reducing paper processing and disposal.

Printing and postage costs reduced.

Faster payments due to saved cards and multiple digital options to make payments for patients.

“Healo payment services benefit the provider and the patient,” said Rakhi Langer, vice president of Healo. “Providers can take advantage of robotic processing automation tools or bots and seamless integration with eClinicalWorks EHR for faster payment collection. And patients enjoy greater visibility into their medical bills and flexible payment options. It’s great for everyone involved. It’s a win-win deal.”

About Southern Endocrinology Associates

Southern Endocrinology Associates provides “state-of-the-art” medical care in an environment that respects the dignity and unique nature of each patient. The practice provides comprehensive medical care to patients with diabetes, thyroid, obesity, osteoporosis, metabolic syndrome and other endocrine disorders. Learn more at www.southernendocrinology.com or call (972) 682-5700.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for electronic health records and practice management. Additionally, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities and hospital systems manage their revenue cycles, patient relationships and population health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely on the power and scalability of ECW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, improved front-office workflow, and more efficient billing powered by robotic process automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st century health care. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Heelo

Heelo® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, physicians, payers, hospitals, and health systems. Heelo provides patient relationship management, clinical and payer insights, and cutting-edge interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine aggregates patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. Heelo’s population health management tools, including remote patient monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And Healo Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at plus.heelo.com.

