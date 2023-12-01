Southern Company is back in the solar market. Is the stock worth buying?

southern company (SO 1.07%) is one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States. It has a long history of success behind it, with a heavy corporate emphasis on operating conservatively. A notable highlight here is that the company has been paying dividends at the same or higher rates for 76 consecutive years. The company’s moves into the renewable energy sector are a testament to how it has achieved such steady success.

Southern isn’t afraid to go against the grain

The investments making headlines at Southern today are its Vogtal 3 and Vogtal 4 nuclear power projects. After project delays and huge cost overruns, both these reactors are almost complete. In fact, at the time Southern was building these plants, nuclear power was largely out of favor. This didn’t stop the company, as it recognized that reducing carbon emissions would require the kind of carbon-free electricity that a nuclear power plant produces.

Nuclear power appears to be coming back into favor, which puts Southern’s decision to stay on this path, despite repeated difficulties along the way, in a more positive light.

But this is not the only decision taken by management that appears to be unfavorable to the broader utility sector. The company also decided to move away from investing in clean energy assets like solar power in the middle of the last decade.

The reason was simple: Southern focused on assets with long-term contracts with financially strong counterparties. And the returns available need to make financial sense for Southern. With increased capital investment in the clean energy sector, the math is no longer working. Returns were falling and the strength of the opposition was weakening. It chose to let others get caught up in the investment frenzy.

As the chart above shows, Southern has avoided an unrealistic period in the clean energy sector.

Southern dips its toes back into clean energy

Interestingly, Southern has just purchased two solar projects, both of which are still in the development phase. These projects, located in Texas and Wyoming, will have a combined capacity of 350 MW. The decision to return to renewable energy marks a significant change in the company’s approach to this sector.

And yet nothing has really changed at Southern. Both solar projects are supported by long-term contracts with high quality customers. The company noted in news releases for each acquisition that, “Once operational, the electricity generated by the facility and associated renewable energy credits will be sold under a 20-year power purchase agreement.”

One of the key factors in that statement is “associated renewable energy credits.” The big change recently has been government stimulus, specifically the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The return to the clean energy sector, coupled with better government incentives (which had tempered much of the irrational exuberance) have made investing in the sector attractive again for the risk-averse southern company. It would not be surprising to see the company continue to invest in this area.

Southern expects to bring the second of the two Vogtle plants online in early 2024. It is estimated that as nuclear power plants begin generating revenue, cash flow from operations will increase by approximately $700 million per year. Some of that cash will be used to invest in other capital investment projects, like the two solar plants Southern just purchased.

Southern is about to pave a new path

The utility is on the verge of reaching a turning point, and recent solar investments are just a sign of what’s to come. If you’re looking for a utility stock, Southern is in a strong position today, with further improvement after Vogtle 4 connects to the grid. With a 3.9% dividend yield, it seems investors have caught on to the turnaround in Southern’s prospects. But for long-term investors who are looking for a reliable dividend payer, it may still be worth a closer look.

