Southeast Asia’s first luxury hotel made from retired buses opens in Singapore – take a look inside

The resort hotel has 20 rooms that will be open for stays from December 1, 2023.

Source: The Bus Collective

It only costs one dollar to travel on a Singapore bus – but it costs 398 Singapore dollars to sleep on one.

The Bus Collective is Southeast Asia’s first resort hotel, converting decommissioned public buses into luxury hotel rooms.

The project refurbished 20 buses that were once owned by Singapore’s public transport operator SBS Transit, giving them a new purpose in the hospitality sector.

The resort hotel officially opens on December 1 and bookings are now available on its website.

A look at the resort

Bus Collective is located in Changi Village, Singapore – spread over 8,600 square meters of land.

Queen Victoria Room.

Source: The Bus Collective

The property is located near local attractions such as Changi Village Hawker Centre, Changi East Boardwalk and Changi Chapel and Museum.

The resort hotel has seven different room categories, each with different in-room amenities. Nightly room rates start at SG$398 ($296) and some rooms also have bathtubs and king-size beds.

Some rooms include amenities such as a bathtub, a flat-screen television, and a minibar.

Source: The Bus Collective

A representative for the resort hotel told CNBC that of the different room types, the Pioneer North Room has handrails in the toilet and shower area, designed to meet the needs of senior guests.

Alternatively, the Hamilton Place room is designed to be wheelchair accessible, equipped with an outdoor accessible toilet and a ramp leading to the room entrance, he added.

Some hotel rooms are equipped with entry ramps for wheelchair access.

Source: The Bus Collective

The resort’s website reveals that each room is spread over 45 square meters and can accommodate three to four guests. Although these retired buses have been completely refurbished, some features like the steering wheel, driver seat and windows have been preserved.

The driver’s seat, steering wheel and windows have been retained as part of the room’s design.

Source: The Bus Collective

The representative said recreational activities are not available on the property, but The Bus Collective will be conducting guided tours, which guests can book at the resort hotel’s experience center.

One of the tours offered is a biking trip around Pulau Ubin – an island off the coast of Singapore. The tour costs SG$99 per person and includes two-way boat transfers to and from the island. Other experiences include a guided food tour and sailing at Changi Sailing Club.

Inspiration behind the project

Bus Collective was founded by WTS Travel & Tours, a Singapore travel agency, together with its partners LHN Group, a real estate management services group, and Sky Win Holding, an investment holding group headquartered in Singapore.

Process of renewal of discontinued buses.

Source: The Bus Collective

WTS Travel and partners wanted to show how tourism, nature and environmentalism can come together and become a “catalyst for creating unique and exciting new experiences,” Mikar Sia, managing director of WTS Travel, told CNBC.

He said the project aims to “set an example for environmentally conscious practices in construction and hospitality… setting a new standard for sustainable luxury.”

Although The Bus Collective currently only operates in Singapore, Sia told CNBC that it may expand in the future. Sia said, “We are certainly open to exploring opportunities for growth and innovation in the future… and we believe it has the potential to connect with audiences elsewhere in the Asia Pacific region.”

Source: www.cnbc.com