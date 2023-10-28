‘South Park: Joining the Pandaverse’ review – Disney satire at its finest

South Park: Joining the Pandaverse Credit: Paramount

talent of South Park’s latest special, Joining the Pandaverse, Matt Stone and Trey Parker have the ability to skewer all sides of a fraught cultural debate.

The 47-minute episode is able to highlight Disney’s laziness and the general laziness of the token variety, over-reliance on the multiverse, etc., while also taking a dig at the other side of the aisle and all the lazy anti-woke YouTubers and fans. Spend all their time complaining about diversity.

This has always been the genius of the show’s creators and writers, and that’s why I love it. South Park It did a lot and probably even helped shape my own personal philosophy over the years. I started watching this show when it came out in 1997 and I was still in high school. This was absolutely a formative part of my personal beliefs, helping me see how often both sides of any divisive issue can be wrong in some ways and right in other ways.

one of my favorite episodes of South Park This is his parody of Mormonism. It’s a hilarious satire on religion, but in the end, it’s the Mormon kid who gets the last laugh, calling Stan out for being an idiot when he was only trying to be his friend. It’s that kind of subtle knife-twisting that makes South Park Work. They hit everyone, though not always equally.

Spoilers follow.

The bullets fired here are mostly at Disney. When a portal is opened through Panderstone, strange things start happening. Cartman is dreaming that he is a diverse woman in a different universe where all of his friends have also been replaced by diverse women who constantly complain about the patriarchy. Eventually he switched with Cartman from that universe. He goes there, much to her dismay, and she appears in South Park where the social justice principal says that she sees no problem with Eric Cartman being a black woman and if Stan, Kyle and Kenny If there is a problem with this then they are racist, sexist. Bigoted people and the problem lies with them. The children are amazed.

Diverse Cartman is actually quite hilarious with a baldur’s gate 3 The lie that made me laugh out loud. This is another thing Parker and Stone do very well. They keep their finger on the pulse of contemporary society and pop culture in a way that no other show really does. They not only bring baldur’s gate 3 But Miles Morales. When the social justice principal says he might have a problem with Morales, Kyle says that’s not true. He’s a great character who was created with his own story, personality, and motivations – and not just a black Peter Parker. This is a great point, and I’ve pointed out many times that diversity is good, but simply race- or gender-swapping is token and lazy.

Variety Cartman Credit: South Park

In any case, Cartman is tracked down by Kathleen Kennedy in the alternate universe and they discover that Cartman’s constant hate mail led Kennedy to turn directly to Penderstone in order to quickly promote (and fail) Films and other projects can be made. She was trying to make the world a better place, but was inspired by Cartman’s reactionary viewpoints. These two essentially created a hybrid version of Cartman and Kennedy that has taken over Disney and is the reason the movies are even worse. “Put a chick in it! Make him gay and lame!” This Carleton/Kennedy monstrosity screams about everything, including her pasta.

Of course, the lesson here is that fundamentalism on both sides can have bad consequences. Diversity is good, but simply swapping races instead of writing new characters and truly diverse stories leads to resentment and doesn’t result in interesting or unique stories. But complaining endlessly about being awake all the time is also pretty useless, as Cartman admits when he apologizes to Kennedy. “I don’t think I’ve ever said that before in my life. , , But I’m sorry,” he tells her.

In other words, this isn’t some slam dunk on Disney or some big attack against Kennedy, who is treated as a sympathetic character in the end. Again, this is what makes South Park effective. They tell jokes, they make satire, but they show how complicated it is and that it involves people on both sides. That’s how culture wars work. We all have blood on our hands in these foolish fights.

Randy and other angry professionals. Credit: South Park

The B-plot follows Randy as he discovers that he doesn’t really know how to fix anything. And it’s very expensive and takes a lot of time to get a servant because nobody Knows how to fix anything. Contractors can take or leave jobs and eventually start becoming extremely wealthy, while all professionals are being replaced by AI. At one point a Mexican guy in a truck tells all the hapless professionals sitting outside Home Depot to go away, they’re making it worse.

Two hillbillies serve as stand-ins for Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, who feud over who is richer, who can get to space sooner, threatening each other with an MMA fight.

Randy makes every effort to correct this imbalance (including slingshotting himself into college, which he now considers a waste of time, before eventually venturing into the Pandaverse and crossing multiple realities) rather than just finding out For how to fix your oven door. It’s a lot of fun, but the episode may have taken longer than necessary, although I love the “I’m working on it, Sharon!” like. Lies are going on everywhere.

Becoming a billionaire. Credit: South Park

All told, not the funniest South Park What ever has been, but is a pretty on-point parody of the stupid culture war stuff going on right now. And I’m glad to see anything that sheds light on the ridiculous overuse of the multiverse. I’m so fed up with this! I couldn’t even enjoy it all everything, everywhere all together More than I wanted to, only because, once again, the multiverse (and because it was too long, but that’s another story for another time).

