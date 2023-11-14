South Korea’s Yun to warn APEC leaders about risks of Russia-North Korea arms deal

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol criticized an alleged illegal arms deal between North Korea and Russia, saying he will emphasize its far-reaching security implications during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and Will discuss the international response. San Francisco this week.

In written responses to questions from The Associated Press ahead of the APEC meeting, Yoon also said North Korean provocations would invite immediate retaliation by South Korean and U.S. forces. There are concerns that North Korea could miscalculate and move against the South while the world’s attention is focused on conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

“An effective way to deter North Korea from miscalculating is to demonstrate our strong deterrent capabilities and determination toward North Korea based on a solid (South Korea)-U.S. joint defense stance,” Yoon said.

“North Korea’s provocations will not only fail to achieve their intended goals, but will also draw immediate and strong countermeasures from the (South Korea)-US alliance,” he said.

There are concerns that Russia’s protracted war on Ukraine and the intensifying conflict between Israel and Hamas are adding to the complexities and uncertainties over the security situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Some experts say North Korea’s alleged pursuit of sophisticated Russian weapons technologies in exchange for conventional weapons supplies for Russia’s war in Ukraine could allow the North to modernize its nuclear-capable missiles targeting South Korea and the United States. Might help in making it. Experts also worry that Washington’s preoccupation with Ukraine and Israel could lead North Korea to conclude that the US security posture on the Korean Peninsula has weakened and that it would launch a surprise attack or other provocation against South Korea. Can initiate action.

Since taking office in May last year, the conservative Yun has made a strong military partnership with the US the centerpiece of his foreign policy in response to North Korea’s growing nuclear threats. Since his inauguration, Yoon said North Korea has tested a total of 87 ballistic missiles.

Despite this, many foreign analysts assess that North Korea still does not have functional nuclear-tipped missiles. But he says Russian support could help North Korea overcome the last remaining technical barriers to acquiring such weapons.

Both North Korea and Russia have rejected the anticipated arms transfer deal as baseless, which would violate UN Security Council resolutions that ban any arms trade from North Korea.

“Military cooperation between these two countries… not only poses a serious threat to the security of the Korean Peninsula, Northeast Asia and Europe, but also undermines the universal rules-based international order,” Yoon said.

Meeting with several world leaders on the sidelines of the 21-member APEC meeting, Yun said he would outline such diverse security threats posed by “illicit” North Korean-Russian cooperation and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation.

One area where North Korea is believed to be receiving Russian technical assistance is a spy satellite launch program. After two consecutive failures to put its first military spy satellite into orbit in recent months, North Korea vowed to make a third launch attempt in October. But it was not followed. South Korean officials suspect this may be because North Korea has begun receiving Russian aid.

Yoon said the main purpose of North Korea’s spy satellite launch, which involves a rocket, is to advance its nuclear delivery vehicle. He cited a UN ban on any satellite launches by North Korea, as the world body sees them as cover for testing its long-range missile technology. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had previously said he needed a space-based surveillance system to better monitor South Korean and US activities and increase the strike capability of his nuclear missiles.

“If North Korea succeeds in launching a military reconnaissance satellite, it would signal that North Korea’s ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) capabilities have been moved to a higher level,” Yoon said. “Therefore, we have to come up with reinforced countermeasures.”

Yoon said the recent visits of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Seoul serve as an opportunity to demonstrate the strength of the South Korea-US alliance. Observers say such back-to-back visits by top US officials show that the US security commitment remains strong despite conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Blinken told reporters in Seoul last week that he and his South Korean counterpart Park Jin discussed unspecified further actions with other countries to put more pressure on Russia not to transfer military technology to North Korea. Austin said Monday that the US deterrence commitment to South Korea remains firm and includes the full range of America’s nuclear, conventional and missile defense capabilities.

“By building on the ironclad (South Korea)-US alliance, the Korean government is gaining tremendous response capability and retaliation posture to establish a strong security posture,” Yoon said.

Yoon said current global challenges – posed by the war in Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas conflict, the climate crisis and high inflation – call for APEC to again demonstrate its leadership by leading efforts to overcome crises and foster innovation through regional Provides opportunities. Collaboration.

“I would urge member economies to work together in a spirit of strong solidarity and cooperation to pursue trade and investment liberalisation, innovation and digitalisation as well as inclusive and sustainable growth,” he said.

Yoon said the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have weakened energy security. He said the weaponization of economic resources is making the global economy more fragmented, and supply chain risks are the biggest obstacle to regional economic development.

“The Asia-Pacific region should strive to become a free space where people, money and data as well as goods and services flow without disruption,” Yoon said.

He also stressed the need to set new standards for digital ethics that match the era of hyper digitalization.

“Since digital technology knows no borders and has connectivity and immediacy, it is essential to establish universal standards that can be applied to everyone in the international community,” he said.

,

Follow AP’s Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

Hyung-Jin Kim, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com