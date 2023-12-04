South Korea's Yun picks veteran technocrat Choi to lead economy ahead of vote

By Cynthia Kim and Soo-Hyang Choi

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday named former chief economic adviser Choi Sang-mok as the country’s next finance minister, with the current finance minister widely expected to step down to contest elections. Is.

Choi, who is replacing Chu Kyung-ho, will need to maintain economic momentum ahead of parliamentary elections next April, which will seek legislative support for several bills proposed by the government, including the ministry’s proposal to restrict fiscal spending growth. Will determine the level.

“With this (decision) Yoon is trying to ensure policy continuity ahead of the election,” said Park Sang-hyun, an economist at HI Investment & Securities. “Choi is a longtime Finance Ministry official and has basically led the Yoon administration’s major economic policies from the beginning, so it’s a safe choice.”

Currently, the ruling party controls only 37% of the 298-member parliament, while the main opposition party has 56% or 168 seats.

Gallup Korea data shows President Yoon’s approval rating fell for the third consecutive week to 32% in the last week of November, from 36% in the second week.

Yun and his ruling party must overcome a number of challenges in their quest to regain control of parliament in the upcoming April general election, including high borrowing costs that have hit private consumption and battling high debt levels. Pressure on families has increased.

Additionally, consumer inflation accelerated for a third month in October amid higher food costs, despite the country’s restrictive policy interest rate of 3.50%, far above the Bank of Korea’s target rate of 2%.

Choi has a bachelor’s degree from Seoul National University Law School, where Yoon also studied at around the same time. Choi’s career in government service has been mostly in the Ministry of Finance, which oversees economic policymaking, financial market policies, and external trade relations.

Outgoing minister Chu is widely expected to contest the election in Daegu district, a conservative stronghold in the country’s southeast, where he was born.

Yun does not need parliamentary approval to appoint the new finance minister, who also serves as deputy prime minister.

(Reporting by Soo-Hyang Choi; Editing by Ed Davis and Sri Navaratnam)

