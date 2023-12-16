South Korea's notice for digital assets does not include NFTs, CBDCs

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) has issued a legislative notice warning digital exchanges against offering interest on digital currency deposits on their platforms.

Investors in digital assets can earn interest on their deposits from July 2024. In a report by local media, the new arrangement is part of the upcoming Enforcement Decree and Supervisory Regulations of the Virtual Asset User Protection Act, which will come into force in 2024. ,

However, the rules on interest exclude non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), removing the need for exchanges to pay users interest on their deposits.

The FSC report provides for exceptions with the upcoming rulebook stating that interest will be paid if NFTs are used as a payment method and issued in large quantities. An important feature of the exception provided by the FSC is the requirement that the digital collectible must be used in an irreplaceable manner.

With regard to CBDCs, the FSC has not made any exceptions for holders to earn interest, a move experts say is in line with the Bank of Korea’s stance towards digital winnings.

The rules make detailed provisions for the custody of digital assets of service providers. Under the rules, exchanges are expected to segregate user funds to prevent merging with proprietary assets in line with global best practices.

As an additional security layer, exchanges will be required to hold more than 80% of customers’ digital assets in cold wallets to prevent security breaches. For assets stored on hot wallets, they must be insured with a compensation limit of 5% of the value. The regulations provide minimum standards for exchanges facilitating transactions between the national currency and digital currencies: KRW3 billion (US$2.2 million) for won market exchanges and KRW500 million (US$379 million) for coin market exchanges.

The upcoming regulations maintain a tough stance against insider trading, with tough penalties for offences. Digital asset service providers are barred from blocking deposits and withdrawals from users unless there is a clear case of hacking with the permission of regulators.

It reads, “If any unfair trading practice is suspected, the financial authorities should be informed immediately, and if sufficiently proven, it should be reported to an investigating agency.”

tight regulation

As South Korea attempts to move on from the high-profile collapse that shook its digital currency ecosystem, regulators are stepping up efforts to prevent another incident.

The Digital Asset Exchange Association (DAXA), a self-regulatory body in partnership with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), has launched an initiative calling on the public to report the operations of any unlicensed digital asset exchange in the country. of.

Ahead of the initiative, the country’s parliament passed a law requiring public officials to disclose individual digital asset holdings for the sake of transparency. Eager for efficient prosecution of bad actors in digital currency, Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office launched

Virtual Assets Joint Investigation Unit, a unit dedicated to investigating and prosecuting Web3 crimes.

