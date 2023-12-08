South Korea's NeverCloud expects exports to double on AI boom -CEO

by Joyce Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) – The cloud computing and artificial intelligence arm of South Korea’s Naver expects its exports to at least double in three years, it says, expanding its AI services to regions outside China and the United States. Can be easily tailored to suit buyers.

South Korea is one of the few countries that has its own basic artificial intelligence models. Tech giant Naver is one of the only global companies with a major local search engine to compete with Alphabet’s Google.

“The US and China have technological hegemony… they set the standards, which often means that their technologies are not suitable for the conditions of the countries around them, such as regulations, users, companies,” said Korean companies. Providing a competitive edge for cloud computing, NeverCloud CEO Kim Yuwon told Reuters.

The company declined to provide export figures, but in October Naver’s affiliates won a $100 million export contract to provide digital twin mapping services to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs. More regional projects are expected in the future, Kim said.

Kim said the company is in advanced talks with units in the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines and Singapore.

Such countries are eager to adopt AI, Kim said, and are “seeking to build an ecosystem within themselves rather than buying it unilaterally from the US or China”.

Naver’s unit Naver Cloud provides corporate services such as AI services, cloud computing, co-working tools, and designs and operates data centers. It opened the country’s largest data center last month, a facility that can accommodate 600,000 servers.

With other units working in areas such as robotics, foreign customers can get a set of services, Kim said.

“When you’re not choosing a US ‘global standard’ service, there are concerns that what you’re buying may not be compatible with the next technology… not so with Naver,” he said.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee. Editing by Ed Davis and Gerry Doyle)

