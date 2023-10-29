South Korea's Crypto Craze: 6 Million Investors and the Rise of Centralized Exchanges (Survey)

South Korea has emerged as a global hotspot for cryptocurrency investments in recent years, with six million crypto investors representing more than 10% of the country’s total population, according to a recent survey.

The incident has reshaped the financial landscape and exposed the dominance of centralized exchanges in the Korean crypto market.

A closer look at Korean exchanges

According to a survey conducted by the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU), the number of crypto investors in the country is projected to reach nearly six million in the first half of 2024, representing more than 10% of the country’s total population.

Most of these investors engage in investment activities primarily focused on centralized exchanges.

South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges have demonstrated resilience despite a global decline in trading volumes since March. Market volatility has reduced, with Bitcoin maintaining a relatively stable range of $27K to $28K for six months.

After a peak of $45 billion in February, Korean exchanges experienced a decline to $23 billion in May, but recovered to $37 billion in July, surpassing Binance.

These Korean exchanges have maintained around 10% of the trading volume compared to Binance and even surpassed Coinbase’s numbers, underscoring their growing influence in the international market.

The dominant player in the Korean crypto market is Upbit, which recorded the highest trading volume of $36 billion in February, accounting for almost 80% of the Korean crypto exchange market.

The second largest exchange, Bithumb, maintains a strong position with a market share of 15% to 20%. Coinone and Korbit’s market share is relatively limited.

Korean Investors Favor Altcoins, Loom Network Takes the Lead

Korean investors have different preferences when it comes to cryptocurrencies. Loom Network (LOOM) recorded the highest trading volume among Korean investors with a ratio of 62%, followed by eCash (XEC) at 55% and FLOW at 43%.

Stacks (STX) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) also made the list with proportions of 37% and 34% respectively. This gives preference to altcoins over mainstream coins among Korean investors.

Although trading volume for BTC and ETH on Upbit is a small portion of the total, Coinbase, a major US cryptocurrency exchange, holds a significant portion of the volume in these cryptocurrencies.

This suggests contrasting investment strategies in different markets, with Upbit’s investors displaying a keen interest in altcoins with high profit potential, while Coinbase’s institutional investors prioritize portfolio stability.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com