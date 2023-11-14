South Korean Web3 K-pop agency Modhaus raises $8M in Series A

South Korean blockchain-based K-pop startup Modhaus has raised $8 million in its Series A funding round led by US venture capital Sphermion to fuel its growth to introduce more blockchain-based use cases in the Korean entertainment world. Have collected.

The funding round was also participated by investors including SM Culture Partners, Laguna Investment, KDDI Open Innovation Fund III, and Foresight Ventures, the company said in a statement shared with The Block.

Founded in December 2021, Modhaus has formed TripleS – a K-pop girl group with over 1.74 million subscribers on YouTube – through its non-fungible token voting system. On Modhaus’ COSMO app, fans can purchase NFT photocards, which are then counted as voting tokens.

“By collecting NFT-format photocards of their favorite idol members, fans receive utility tokens that enable them to participate in decisions related to group operations, such as members’ activities, title songs, album jacket photo shoots and the like.” To select the city. activities,” Modhaus said in the statement.

Modhaus CEO and co-founder Jaden Jeong said K-pop fans often have keen insights. He added, “With his keen eye on talent and trendspotting, we aim to increase artist value through increased fan engagement.”

“Just as media and streaming have transformed the music industry, it is anticipated that Web3 will be the next game changer for the music industry,” said Simon Kim, CEO and managing partner of Hashed, which founded and invested in Modhaus. he said.

GD Kim, COO of UNOPND, a venture division of Hashed, told The Block that nearly 130,000 dedicated K-pop fans have purchased 1.2 million digital photo cards on COSMO since its launch. “Modhaus demonstrates a prime example of the large-scale adoption of blockchain technology in the entertainment industry,” Kim said.

K-pop is embracing Web3, NFTs

K-pop, the Korean music genre, has taken the world by storm over the past few years, with major Korean music labels announcing plans to enter the NFT and metaverse sphere.

HYBE – the largest K-pop agency that manages popular K-pop acts like BTS, SEVENTEEN and NewJeans – launched its NFT platform Momentica in October 2022 in partnership with Korean blockchain firm Dunamu.

Just last month, Momentika launched a NFT collection consisting of videos and photos of Seventeen When the 13-member group released their new album Seventeenth Heaven. According to the collection page on the platform, Momentika has attracted more than 90,200 fans to purchase seventeen NFTs on its app so far.

