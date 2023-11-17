Traders from Asia, especially South Korea, have played a major role in driving the unprecedented surge in digital asset market volumes. Data from CCData shows that the market share of South Korean-based exchanges has increased significantly.

In November, their market share increased to 12.9%, a significant increase from the 5.2% recorded in January. This increase is in line with the general increase in trading volumes seen in the digital asset sector during October and November.

South Korean Traders Boost Altcoins

Since the beginning of October, the digital asset market has experienced a bullish trend, driven by growing optimism around the potential authorization of US exchange-traded funds to hold digital assets.

Bitcoin has seen its value increase by nearly 40% in the past month, while smaller tokens like Solana and Avalanche have seen even greater increases.

Analysts at CryptoQuant, a blockchain data platform originating from South Korea, highlighted that South Korean traders are playing a key role in the increasing trading volume of altcoins. Chung Hochan, head of marketing at CryptoQuant, attributes this trend to the absence of a futures market for retail investors in South Korea.

This absence has led retail investors in the country to explore opportunities for substantial leverage within the crypto market, especially with altcoins. The increased interest contributed to the significant expansion of the altcoin market compared to other investment assets.

South Korea’s crypto community is growing

South Korea has gained recognition for its strong blockchain and crypto community, with Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, the brains behind the algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD, hailing from the country.

However, Korea’s crypto community faced setbacks following the collapse of Terra in May 2022. Despite this, many crypto companies see South Korea as a significant opportunity, especially amid growing regulatory challenges in the United States.

In response to the emerging scenario, South Korean regulators are actively monitoring the over-the-counter (OTC) crypto market to prevent its misuse for criminal activities. The South Korean Supreme Prosecutors Office Criminal Law Academy recently held a session on challenges and issues related to virtual currencies.

The discussion focused on the increasing incidents of crimes involving virtual currencies such as fraud and money laundering.

Ki No-seong and Park Min-woo, deputy chief prosecutors of the Financial Services Commission, expressed concerns, particularly emphasizing issues involving over-the-counter (OTC) trading and deposit business of virtual currencies. He noted that they stressed the need for strict regulations, as these platforms often operate outside of standard oversight, providing potential avenues for illegal activities.

source: cryptopotato.com