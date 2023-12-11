December 11, 2023
South Korean Regulatory Rules NFTs Are Not Subject to Crypto Law


South Korean financial regulators have said that NFTs are not subject to the same regulations as cryptocurrencies, a decision that may excite token issuers and blockchain gaming firms.

According to News1, the country’s top regulator, the Financial Services Commission (FSC), said that “pursuant to the CBDC,” NFTs will also be “excluded” from its “list of virtual assets.”

The FSC has previously made separate rules for CBDCs. Lawmakers have also introduced legislation that separates digital fiat from tokens like Bitcoin (BTC).

The Virtual Asset User Protection Act defines cryptocurrencies as “electronic tokens that have economic value and can be traded or transferred electronically.”

Some claimed that the phrase makes it unclear whether NFTs can legally be considered cryptocurrencies.

In the past, gaming regulators have refused to issue licenses to video games that use NFTs.

Critics claim that this has effectively blocked the progress of blockchain gaming in the country.

However, the FSC claimed that since NFTs are “unique and non-fungible,” they pose a “limited” risk to the financial system.

The regulator ruled that most NFTS are “traded primarily for collectible purposes,” unlike crypto – which it finds is primarily used as a speculative tool.

NFTs are not subject to South Korean crypto law – but there are exceptions

Despite the statement, not all NFT issuers will be covered by the new decision. The regulator added several caveats to its decision.

It noted that some NFTs may still be considered “virtual assets” under certain conditions.

That is, these include NFTs that are “issued in large quantities like normal virtual assets and traded in a fungible manner.”

NFTs that can be used “as a means of payment for specific goods or services” will also be classified as cryptocurrencies.

Additionally, the FSC has also ruled that banks that hold crypto exchange users’ legal tender must pay interest on deposits.

Previously, the Virtual Asset User Protection Act required virtual asset business operators to separate users’ deposits from their assets and use custodial services.

But the new order requires exchanges to use banks as custodians. And it dictates that banks must pay interest on fiat holdings.

The FSC further told crypto business operators that they must “store more than 80% of their assets in cold wallets.”

