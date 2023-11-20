South Korean President to talk trade, technology and defense on state visit to Britain

LONDON (AP) — The leaders of Britain and South Korea will seek to strengthen trade and defense ties between their countries during President Yun Suk Yeol’s state visit to Britain.

Yoon landed at Stansted Airport near London on Monday. Britain hopes his formal three-day visit will help strengthen the ‘Indo-Pacific tilt’ in its foreign and trade policy.

During that time, the President will be treated to both royal and diplomatic honors, including a ceremonial welcome with a military honor guard, an opportunity to address Parliament, and a state banquet hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

He is also scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak focusing on trade, technology and defence. The two countries will officially begin negotiations on an “enhanced” free trade agreement to replace their existing deal, which largely mimics arrangements made before Britain left the EU.

Britain has launched trade talks with several countries since leaving the EU in 2020, although it has only finalized deals with Australia and New Zealand. The UK has also joined the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP, an Asia-Pacific trade bloc that includes Japan and 10 other countries.

Sunak and Yun are expected to sign an agreement covering cooperation in defense and technology, including artificial intelligence. Britain hosted the first international AI security summit this month, and South Korea intends to hold a follow-up event next year.

Britain also plans to invest in South Korean semiconductor manufacturing as part of international efforts to diversify supplies of key computer components. Many advanced chips are produced in Taiwan, and the coronavirus pandemic and an increasingly assertive China have raised concerns about future supply.

The two leaders are also set to boost defense cooperation, including joint naval patrols to enforce UN sanctions on North Korea.

Sunak said the agreements made during Yun’s visit will “boost investment, boost trade and build a friendship that not only supports global stability, but protects our interests and will stand the test of time.” But it comes true.”

