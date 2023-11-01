South Korean exports return to growth boosting outlook

(Bloomberg) — South Korea’s exports rose for the first time since the end of last year, a positive sign for the country’s growth outlook and a sign that global demand is strengthening again.

Exports rose 5.1% in October from a year earlier, according to data released on the customs office website on Wednesday. Imports fell 9.7%.

The recovery in exports will boost confidence among policymakers that South Korea’s economy will grow in line with their forecasts this year and could perform better next year as demand picks up.

Exports are largely driven by the country’s ability to find markets for its high-tech products abroad and a surge in prices for some types of semiconductors is raising hopes of a boost in exports.

In a positive sign for the chip industry, Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday reported better-than-expected earnings and offered an improved outlook. Separately, global silicon wafer shipments are likely to resume growth next year after a decline this year, according to SEMI, an association of chipmaking equipment producers.

South Korea produces goods that make their way into a variety of goods, from machinery and displays to refined oil products. According to Dave Chia, chief Korea economist at Moody’s Analytics, export growth will likely be led by autos, machinery and semiconductors, with policymakers forecast the country will be able to grow 1.4% this year.

South Korean Trade Minister Ahn Duk-gyun said at a briefing last week that demand for South Korean goods is growing evenly around the world rather than in limited areas.

Yet there are challenges too. While export growth also points to an improvement in foreign demand, the outlook for the global economy is unclear. Global central banks are likely to continue their fight against inflation with restrictive monetary policies for some time to come.

Sluggish demand in China, the world’s second-largest economy, remains a concern, and the Israel-Hamas conflict threatens to send oil prices and inflation rising, which will weigh on consumer sentiment.

Other geopolitical tensions are also increasing risks for Korea. Days after the US made it harder for China to import advanced chips, Beijing said last month it would tighten its export controls on graphite, needed for electric-battery production.

The recovery in Korean exports is likely to fade in the coming quarters, as world economic growth is expected to slow from 2.5% this year to 2.1% next year, according to BMI, a unit of Fitch Group.

–With assistance from Jon Herskowitz.

