South Korean auto battery companies take on Chinese rivals but with trepidation

SEOUL (Reuters) – Under pressure from customers looking to diversify away from China, South Korean makers of automotive batteries have promised to develop a more affordable type of battery chemistry favored by their Chinese rivals.

But LG Energy Solution (LGES), SK On and Samsung SDI say it will be hard to move ahead with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries because they can’t yet compete on price, executives and company executives familiar with their business strategies said. can do. Said.

He said his concerns are slow growth in electric vehicle sales and the possibility of changes in US subsidies if President Joe Biden loses the 2024 election.

Sources said the companies – which until two years ago were solely promoting nickel-based lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles – are reluctant to weaken their efforts to develop cheaper nickel-based batteries.

South Korean battery manufacturers have long argued that nickel-based batteries are superior due to greater energy density while being smaller and lighter as well as providing longer driving range.

But according to sources, global automakers are now pressurizing them to develop LFP batteries.

An executive at a major Korean battery maker said, “Our automotive customers have told us: ‘We would like to buy batteries from your firm – LFP batteries for our small cars and nickel batteries for our more premium cars.’

Six battery industry sources spoke to Reuters for this article. They were not authorized to speak to the media and declined to identify themselves.

The three companies said in statements to Reuters that they planned to create LFP batteries that are better than existing products, increasing energy density and other features. Samsung SDI also said it plans to secure LFP cost competitiveness through improvements in product design and processes and features.

Analysts say LFP batteries made by Chinese suppliers such as CATL and BYD are about 20% cheaper than nickel counterparts.

Not only are automakers eager to cut costs, but those looking to sell in the United States may want to take advantage of electric vehicle subsidies available under the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act.

However, new US rules further limit the amount of Chinese content in batteries eligible for the credit from next year, forcing automakers to pin their hopes on sourcing LFP from non-Chinese suppliers.

For example, Ford Motor, which uses LFP batteries made by CATL in China in its Mustang Mach-E SUV, has said that models currently in dealer showrooms will be able to qualify for the federal tax credit starting in January. is unlikely.

Currently, none of the three major South Korean suppliers – which account for about half of the global automotive battery supply excluding the Chinese market – makes LFP automotive batteries. However, LGES manufactures other types of LFP batteries.

tall order

All three companies have recently said they are accelerating LFP development. LGES and Samsung SDI are targeting mass production in 2026, while SK On says it has completed development and is in talks with customers about starting supplies.

But sources said matching its Chinese rivals in terms of cost would be a tough task.

“While we are aware of the growing need for our own LFP battery production, we have to do it in a way that works for us and our customers, which means we need to price LFP batteries competitively with Chinese products. Need to be done and we also need to make a profit,” said the executive of the leading battery firm.

Building an LFP supply chain will take time. For starters, there is no manufacturer of cathodes for LFP batteries in South Korea, so the three companies will have to get those cathodes from China.

Chung Wonsuk, an analyst at Hi Investment & Securities, estimates that any Korean-made LFP battery would be 17% more expensive than Chinese products and if the batteries were produced in the US due to higher labor and infrastructure costs. Can increase up to 40%. ,

In the past year, three South Korean battery companies have announced a combined $44 billion investment to expand production capacity – primarily to qualify for subsidies in the US.

Sources said it may be difficult to make aggressive investments in building or reequipping plants for LFP production over the next two to three years, especially given slow EV sales, which are partly driven by lower auto financing costs for consumers. Due to increase in.

“We may not see blockbuster investment announcements like in the past few years,” said an executive at another Korean battery firm.

General Motors, Ford and Tesla, which all source batteries from South Korean companies, recently said they would delay EV-related spending, citing slow sales.

The first executive said, “Recently, automaker customers have slowed down their battery orders to manage their EV inventory… This is the first time that the battery sector has been hit like this following the EV renaissance over the past few years.” “has faced stagnation.”

Korean battery makers are also mindful that Donald Trump, the leading Republican candidate in the upcoming US presidential election, plans to drastically cut EV subsidies.

“Making batteries in the US doesn’t really make much profit at first,” said Cho Hunryul, a senior analyst at Samsung Securities.

“If US subsidies were significantly reduced, South Korean battery makers may consider shifting their resources to other regions.”

