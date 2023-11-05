South Korea to reimpose stock short-selling ban by June for 'level playing field'

A journalist walks past an electronic board of the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the Korea Exchange (KRX) in Seoul, South Korea, January 20, 2016. Reuters/Kim Hong-ji/File photo (Get licensing rights)

SEOUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) – South Korea will reimpose a ban on short-selling shares until at least June to promote a “level playing field” for retail and institutional investors, financial officials said on Sunday.

The restriction was lifted in May 2021 for trades involving shares of companies with large market capitalization included in the KOSPI200 and KOSDAQ150 share price indices. The restrictions remain in place for most other shares.

Short-selling involves selling borrowed shares to buy them back at a lower price and pocketing the difference.

“The measure aims to fundamentally ease the ’tilted playing field’ between institutional and retail investors,” Kim Ju-hyun, chairman of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), said at a news briefing.

Kim said, “Amidst the ongoing uncertainty in the financial markets, major foreign investment banks have engaged in unfair trading… and we have determined that it would be impossible to maintain fair trading discipline.”

He said the FSC would review market activity in June to determine whether there has been a significant improvement to allow restrictions to be lifted.

The regulator last week said it would set up a team of investigators to probe short-selling by foreign investment banks for illegal activities, including so-called naked short-selling.

Naked short-selling – in which an investor short-sells shares without first borrowing or determining whether they can be borrowed – is prohibited in South Korea.

The Financial Supervisory Service said in October it would likely fine two Hong Kong-based investment banks after it determined they had engaged in naked short-selling transactions worth 40 billion won ($29.58 million) and 16 billion won, respectively.

Earlier in the year, the regulator fined five foreign firms, including Credit Suisse, for naked short-selling.

Officials and market watchers alike have cited uncertainty around short-selling regulation among the factors requiring resolution for influential index provider MSCI to upgrade South Korea to developed-market status.

