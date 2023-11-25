South Korea to launch digital currency pilot program in 2024

In a move to modernize its financial infrastructure, South Korea is set to launch a pioneering project involving digital currency.

Starting in the fourth quarter of 2024, the country will launch a pilot program involving 100,000 citizens, marking a significant progress toward the nationwide implementation of digital currencies.

In an upcoming pilot program jointly managed by the Bank of Korea (BoK) and financial regulators, 100,000 South Korean citizens will be able to use deposit tokens based on the country’s central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The BOK, together with the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service, unveiled the plans after Augustin Carstens, General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements, visited the institution. Initially revealed in October, the project is an advanced version of the BOK’s intentions to conduct real-world experiments with CBDCs.

Under this pilot, selected participants can purchase goods using deposit tokens issued by commercial banks, which function similar to vouchers in retail stores. Recruitment for participants is expected to begin around September to October next year, with the project running for three months.

The pilot program will also have some limitations. Participants can only use the digital currency for intended payment purposes, while personal remittances and other uses are currently prohibited.

The BOK and financial authorities also plan to conduct technical experiments to evaluate new financial products. One experiment involves a collaboration between the BOK and the Korea Exchange, which focuses on integrating a CBDC into a simulated system for carbon emissions trading. Its purpose is to test the feasibility of transactions between carbon emissions rights and payment tokens.

The BOK highlighted that this digital currency has the potential to address the challenges faced by existing government voucher systems. These challenges include high transaction fees, slow settlement processes, limitations in post-transaction verification, and concerns about fraudulent claims.

The “Digital Won” project, coined by Augustin Carstens, has also received favorable evaluations for its visionary vision for future monetary systems. Under the leadership of Governor Ri Chang-yong, the BOK remains open to individual pilot operations if banks propose new individual projects.

While China is leading the way in CBDC adoption with its digital yuan, South Korea’s successful simulated tests in December 2021 have established it as a key player in the global shift toward digital currencies.

Major cities such as Jeju, Busan and Incheon are potential pilot locations, paving the way for transformative impacts on everyday transactions and future financial innovations.

