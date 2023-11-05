South Korea to ban short-selling of stocks until June next year

(Bloomberg) — South Korea will ban stock short-selling from Monday until June 2024 to allow regulators to “proactively” improve rules and systems, the Financial Services Commission said Sunday.

Trading with shares borrowed for equities on the Kospi 200 index and Kosdaq 150 index will be banned until June 30, the commission said in a statement.

South Korea began allowing short-selling of stocks on two indices in May 2021 while retaining a pandemic-era ban for equities above $2,000. Reimposing a blanket ban on the widely used trading practice could hamper the country’s efforts to upgrade major global indexes, according to Smartkarma Holdings Pte. Analyst Brian Freitas.

“The short-sale ban will further jeopardize Korea’s prospects for moving from an emerging market to a developed market,” Freitas said. “The expectation is that bubbles will form in parts of the market that favor retail investors as short selling no longer acts as a brake on absurd valuations.”

The financial regulator said there is a need to respond preemptively to growing market uncertainties, and there are concerns that regular naked short-selling could undermine the formation of fair prices. It said authorities found circumstances of possible naked short selling after discovering cases of the practice by global banks.

Read: Korea fines banks for nude shorts; Name of local media HSBC, BNP

Short selling accounts for a small portion of the country’s $1.7 trillion stock market — about 0.6% of the Kospi market value and 1.6% of the Kosdaq, according to exchange data.

The regulator’s announcement comes ahead of general legislative elections to select National Assembly members in April. Some ruling party lawmakers have urged the government to temporarily end stock short-selling in response to demands from retail investors who have protested against the practice.

Investors say short-selling gives unfair advantages to foreign and institutional investors.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his party have campaigned for reforms in view of the upcoming general election, including changes to the pension system and prevention of market monopolization. Yun’s popularity reached its highest level in recent months at 34% on Friday, after his support declined last year.

The regulator’s ban coincides with an early recovery in the main South Korean equity benchmark index. The Kospi bounced back in November after suffering its worst monthly decline in October amid foreign selling. The index is still down more than 10% from its August peak.

The small-cap Kosdaq index has also recovered from its lowest level since January, but is down 17% from its July peak.

