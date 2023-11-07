South Korea shares fall 3% as traders analyze China trade data, RBA rate hike leads sector to losses

HSBC says 2024 will be another tough year for the global freight industry

Global freight rates are set to decline in the first half of 2023, according to a report by United Parcel Service, an American multinational shipping and logistics company. And HSBC said this pattern could continue next year.

“2024 will be another tough year when it comes to freight rates or profitability of liners or even freight forwarders,” said Parsh Jain, head of shipping and ports and Asia transportation research. ’24 less than 2023. will be.” HSBC told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia.”

Jain said the upcoming holiday season and strong e-commerce demand from Asia could give the air freight market a “leap of life” “but nothing more than that.”

Still, the air freight market may perform better than expected, but “we won’t see any rush from retailers to stock up until the holiday season,” he said.

, Kuk Ji Ann

China’s imports surprise in October, but exports fall more than expected

China reported a bigger-than-expected decline in exports in October, while imports rose surprisingly from a year earlier.

China’s customs agency said exports fell 6.4% in US dollar terms in October from a year earlier. That’s worse than the 3.3% decline projected by a Reuters poll.

Imports rose 3% in US dollar terms in October from a year earlier. That contrasts with a Reuters forecast of a 4.8% decline from a year earlier.

-Evelyn Cheng, Li Ying Shan

South Korea’s Kospi slips 2% as energy and manufacturing shares slide

South Korea’s Kospi fell 2%, led by energy and industrial shares.

The fall marks a par from Monday’s gains when the index recorded its best session since late March 2020 after the country reimposed a ban on short selling.

Kukdong Oil & Chemicals Co. shares fell 6.38%, while Korea Petroleum Industries shares fell 5.95%. Daesung Energy fell 2.15%.

Shares of manufacturing companies are also in the red. Taiyang Metal Industrial fell 4% and Akyung Industrial fell 3.45%.

Other index heavyweights like LGES fell more than 7%. Naver was down 2.68%.

-Li Ying Shan

– Weizen Tan

Reserve Bank of Australia expected to raise rates

Australia’s central bank is expected to raise its cash rate by 25 basis points to 4.35% at the November policy meeting, according to ANZ forecasts.

“We expect the RBA to raise the cash rate by 25bp this afternoon following recent hawkish rhetoric and a higher-than-expected third quarter inflation print,” ANZ wrote in a daily note. The central bank kept borrowing costs steady in its last four meetings.

The bank’s economists said they do not expect any easing until the fourth quarter of 2024, with risks to further tightening likely in the near term.

Australia’s inflation rose 5.4% year-on-year in September, according to official data.

-Li Ying Shan

The cryptocurrency surged after Ether reached $1,900 for the first time since July

Altcoins rose on Monday after ether reached $1,900 over the weekend for the first time since July.

Litecoin gained 3.4% while Ripple’s XRP rose 9.1%. In the decentralized finance sector, tokens associated with Polygon and Cardano rose by 4% and 6% respectively. Uniswap also added 6%.

Bitcoin and Ether were steady after prices surged over the weekend, with Bitcoin again touching the $35,000 level, while Ether reached $1,900 for the first time since July – when both held on to gains from the Bitcoin ETF-fueled rally early this year.

“The alts are trying to catch up to Bitcoin today,” Bitwise Asset Management analyst Ryan Rasmussen told CNBC. “Historically we have seen Bitcoin rise, then Ether, then alts – and this pattern is being repeated as this bull market heats up.”

Graeme Moore, head of tokenization at Polymesh Network, said traders are “looking forward to the next bull market as they did in previous cycles, where smaller, unique altcoins have seen rapid growth due to this new confidence and interest.” “Businesses are also seeing opportunities they weren’t seeing before.”

– Tanaya Machel

– Amala Balakrishner

Oil rose slightly due to continued cuts by Saudi, Russia and sanctions on Iran.

Oil rose slightly on Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia confirmed they would continue production cuts to cushion prices amid concerns over a slowing economy and weak demand.

Brent rose nearly $1.28, or 1.51%, to $86.17 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose $1.39, or 1.73%, to $81.90.

The Saudis said on Sunday they would continue cutting 1 million barrels a day until the end of the year. The state’s daily production will be about 9 million barrels.

The Russians said they would continue to cut crude oil and petroleum product exports by 300,000 barrels per day. Moscow and Riyadh will review next month whether to extend the cuts or increase production.

The market is also preparing for the possibility that the US could potentially increase sanctions on Iran. The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed legislation on Friday to tighten sanctions on Iranian oil exports in response to Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel.

Oil prices have so far not reacted dramatically to the war in Gaza as the US pursues intense diplomacy to prevent the conflict from spreading in the region.

, spencer kimball

BCA Research says the Fed has raised rates

According to BCA Research, don’t expect any further Federal Reserve rate hikes from here.

“While the interest rate outlook remains uncertain, we remain firm in our expectation that the Fed will complete a hike,” wrote Doug Peta, the company’s chief U.S. investment strategist. “However, we think a recession is almost inevitable, and our best guess is that it will start in the first half of next year, so we are preparing to be defensive.”

“We are already underweight equities and overweight fixed income on the twelve-month time frame and look forward to aligning our strategic and cyclical recommendations very soon,” Peta said.

– Fred Imbert

