South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) on Monday proposed new rules to protect crypto users.

The proposed rules will fall under its Virtual Assets User Protection Act, which is due to take effect on July 19, 2024.

The Act will cover “electronic tokens with economic value that can be traded or transferred electronically,” but “electronic bonds, mobile gift certificates, deposit tokens linked to CBDCs, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs)” from the list of excluded tokens. Will be put in.” FSC said.

Although NFTs have an exception, the FSC has clarified that tokens that are issued on a large scale, as well as used as a payment method for a good or service, cannot be classified as virtual assets under the Act. Digital Token” can be seen.

“Although a digital token is called an NFT, it can be considered [as] A virtual asset under the Act, if it is issued on a large scale and traded in a fungible manner, or if it can be used as a payment method for goods and services,” the FSC said in a footnote. It is written in.

Read more: Crypto tax evasion cases on the rise: Bloomberg

The proposal suggests that Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) would deposit customers’ money into banks. This will prevent customers’ money from being mixed with VASP funds. If a VASP uses customer deposits, they “must pay their customers a fee” to access the money, “taking into account their operating profits and costs”.

Under this proposal, banks would be allowed to invest deposits in “safe assets” such as government bonds.

VASP will use cold wallets to hold approximately 80% of clients’ virtual assets.

The proposal would require liability insurance for any VASP, with compensation limited to at least 5% of customer funds or an equal amount of reserves set aside in the hot wallet.

The comment period on the proposals is open till January 22.

South Korea is working to regulate the crypto industry. In July, the FSC ordered companies to disclose crypto holdings and issuances. The move helps align crypto accounting standards with traditional standards. Lawmakers will now be required to disclose crypto assets starting in May.

The Virtual Assets Protection Act was passed in June, focusing on cracking down on illegal trading ranging from market manipulation to insider trading.

Don’t miss the next big story – join our free daily newsletter.

Source: blockworks.co