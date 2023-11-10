South Korea outperforms this week as Asia markets fall due to Powell’s comments

three hours ago

China’s biggest chip maker SMIC reports 80% decline in third-quarter profit, shares fall

China’s biggest chipmaker SMIC on Thursday reported an 80% drop in third-quarter profit as weakness in global demand hit foundries hard.

Hong Kong-listed shares of SMIC fell 5.98% in afternoon trading.

According to company data, net income for the quarter declined 80% from a year earlier – which is steeper than the 64% decline recorded in the second quarter of 2019.

SMIC, or Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company, reported revenue of $1.62 billion in the third quarter of the year, down 15% year-over-year. Net income for the period was $93.98 million, well short of analysts’ expectations of $165.1 million.

Read the whole story here.

– Sheela Chiang, Shreyashi Sanyal

4 hours ago

Wynn Macau shares fall in Hong Kong trading

Hong Kong-listed shares of casino operator Wynn Macau fell 9.33% to their lowest in almost a year.

The company reported a smaller quarterly net loss of $6.2 million compared to last year’s quarterly loss of $242.0 million.

The results come as Wynn Macau’s controlling shareholder, Wynn Resorts, faces a strike in Las Vegas if it does not reach an agreement with workers before the union’s deadline of 5 a.m. PT Friday. The Associated Press reported that 5,000 workers could walk out if the casino operator misses the deadline.

Hospitality workers have already reached settlements with rival casino giants Caesars and MGM Resorts.

Wynn Resorts also reported third-quarter earnings overnight. During the earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Julie Cameron-Dow referenced $10 million in one-time charges that included “the accrual of anticipated raises associated with a new union contract.”

Shares of other casinos operating in both Macau and Las Vegas were also lower in Hong Kong trading. MGM China fell 1.73% and Sands China fell 3.29%, while the broader Hang Seng index fell 1.62%.

-Shreyashi Sanyal

6 hours ago

WeWork collapse leads to $6.2 billion quarterly loss in SoftBank shares

Shares of Japan’s SoftBank Group fell 7.39% in early trading, hitting their lowest level since early June.

SoftBank reported another loss of 931.1 billion yen ($6.2 billion) during the second quarter, while LSEG had forecast a loss of 114.1 billion yen.

Quarterly net sales were 1.67 trillion JPY, compared with expectations of 1.6 trillion yen.

SoftBank’s losses were driven by investments and financial support it provided to co-working space firm WeWork, which this week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US.

The company said its Vision Fund recorded an investment profit of 21.3 billion yen, its second consecutive quarterly profit. This was driven by profits from the sale of shares in chipmaker Arm to a subsidiary of SoftBank.

Japan’s blue-chip Nikkei 225 fell 1.09% in the first hour of trading.

6 hours ago

Manufacturing activity in New Zealand declined by the most in two years in October

New Zealand’s manufacturing sector declined for the eighth consecutive month in October, according to a survey.

The Bank of New Zealand-BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) fell to 42.5 in October from 45.1 in September. This reading was well below the long-term average activity rate of 52.8.,

It was also the biggest contraction since August 2021.

A figure above 50 indicates that manufacturing activity is expanding, while a figure below it indicates contraction.

“Today’s PMI is not a good outlook for GDP and employment growth,” said BNZ senior economist Doug Steele.

“If PMIs don’t bounce back in the final months of the year, it’s likely the decline will be bigger than we think.”

New orders fell to 44.1 from 44.8 the previous month.

-Shreyashi Sanyal

7 hours ago

CNBC Pro: Eli Lilly and more: Strategist names 5 stocks set for ‘significant’ earnings growth

Rising rates and the possibility of a recession on the horizon have created a “mixed picture” for equity markets, according to one strategist – but many companies can expect remarkably strong earnings growth over the next year.

“When you look at what companies are saying about next year, they’re really not too cautious or too excited… So, you get the sense that over the next year, year-to-date, Earnings will be strong in terms of stable income throughout the year. [growth],” Rahul Ghosh, portfolio specialist, equity division of T. Rowe Price, told “Street Science Asia” on Thursday.

“But, if you’re looking for significant earnings expansion, I suspect that at the market level, that’s less likely. You really have to dig into individual companies and sectors.”

Ghosh is keeping a favorable eye on three sectors – and he names some of his favorite stocks.

customers

– Amala Balakrishner

7 hours ago

CNBC Pro: China vs. India: Pros explain why they love it — and share their stock picks

11 hours ago

Oil stabilized slightly above this week’s selloff

Oil closed slightly higher on Thursday, but still remains at a three-month low after a sell-off this week on concerns about softening demand.

The Brent crude contract for January rose 47 cents, or .59%, to $80.01 a barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate contract for December rose 41 cents, or .54%, to $75.74 a barrel.

A decline in Chinese exports and forecasts that the US will consume less crude this year led to a selloff in oil markets this week, while fears of a wider Middle East war have eased.

–Spencer Kimball

12 hours ago

Powell says Fed not confident of taking enough action to reduce inflation

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a speech on Thursday that the central bank thinks more may be needed to reduce inflation.

“The Federal Open Market Committee is committed to achieving a monetary policy stance that is restrictive enough to keep inflation below 2 percent over time; we do not believe we have achieved that stance,” he said in his prepared speech. Have done.”

The stock fell to the day’s low following Powell’s comments.

– Jeff Cox, Fred Imbert

13 hours ago

10-year Treasury yields rise after weak demand from bond auction

The 10-year US Treasury yield rose 11 basis points to 4.622% after weak demand at the 30-year bond auction. The 2-year Treasury yield rose nearly 4 basis points to 4.98%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equal to 0.01%.

See the list…

10-year US Treasury yield

15 hours ago

Fed’s Bowman expects more hikes; Barkin advises patience

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Thursday she still expects interest rate hikes but backed her decision to raise rates earlier this month.

“There is an unusually high level of uncertainty with respect to the economy and my own economic outlook, particularly the recent surprises in the data, the data revisions and the ongoing geo-political crisis,” Bowman said in prepared remarks for a speech to bankers in Florida. “Given the political risks.” “Currently, the federal funds rate appears restrictive, and financing conditions have tightened since September,” he said.

Separately, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said he expected “some kind of recession” in the economy going forward but that inflation was still too high. After 11 rate hikes totaling 5.25 percentage points, Fed officials are in a place where they can see how policy affects the economy and make decisions from there, he said.

“What we need more for is a recession that balances inflation, which is why I supported our decision to keep rates on hold at our last meeting. With restrictions on rates and a tightening of financial conditions, We have time to reconcile competing narratives on demand and test different views on the trajectory of inflation,” Barkin said.

As Governor, Bowman is a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee. Barkin will not vote this year but will vote in 2024.

-Jeff Cox

Source: www.cnbc.com