South Korea launches its first spy satellite after rival North Korea does the same

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — South Korea launched its first military spy satellite into space Friday, a little more than a week after North Korea claimed to have put its own spy satellite into orbit for the first time. This has been done because tensions have increased between the rivals. ,

Launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, it was the first of five spy satellites that South Korea plans to send into space by 2025 under a contract with SpaceX. The event was scheduled for the beginning of the week but was postponed due to weather conditions.

South Korea did not have any military reconnaissance satellites of its own in space and has relied partly on United States spy satellites to monitor North Korea’s movements.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry described the launch as successful, saying the satellite had communicated with a foreign ground station.

A ministry statement said the launch allowed the South Korean military to gain an independent space-based surveillance system. It said the satellite would also help enhance the military’s preemptive missile strike capability, a key part of its so-called three-axis system that includes missile defense and large-scale counter-strike capabilities.

After two launch failures earlier this year, North Korea said it successfully placed its Malligyong-1 spy satellite into orbit last week. South Korea confirmed that the satellite had entered orbit, but officials said they needed more time to verify whether it was functioning properly.

North Korea said on Tuesday that leader Kim Jong Un reviewed photos taken by the Malligyong-1 satellite of the White House and Pentagon in Washington and a US aircraft carrier at a naval base and a shipyard in Virginia. North Korea earlier said the satellite also broadcast images of US military facilities in Guam and Hawaii and key sites in South Korea.

North Korea has not released those photos yet. Outside experts are skeptical about whether its satellite can send high-resolution imagery and conduct proper military reconnaissance.

The North Korean satellite launch was immediately strongly condemned by the United States, South Korea and others. Several UN Security Council resolutions ban any satellite launches by North Korea, seeing them as cover for testing long-range missile technology.

North Korea responded angrily, saying it had the sovereign right to launch spy satellites to deal with growing US hostility. It said it would also conduct additional launches.

Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister, said, “The main threat to international peace and security is not from (North Korea’s) exercise of sovereign right, but from US arbitrary and capricious practices of harassing and suppressing it.” ” Kim Jong Un said in a statement on Thursday.

The satellite launch has escalated hostilities between the two Koreas, with the rivals moving to break a previous military agreement meant to reduce front-line military tensions.

The spy satellites are among the high-tech weapons systems that Kim Jong Un has vowed to introduce publicly. Since 2022, North Korea has conducted nearly 100 ballistic missile tests — part of efforts to modernize its arsenal of weapons targeting South Korea and the United States.

In response, South Korea and the US have expanded their military training and increased “routine visibility” of US strategic assets, including aircraft carriers, nuclear-capable bombers and nuclear-armed submarines, in the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers last week that Russia’s technical assistance may have enabled North Korea to put its spy satellite into orbit. South Korea, the US and Japan have accused North Korea of ​​seeking high-tech Russian technologies needed to enhance their military programs in exchange for supplies of conventional weapons to support Russia’s war in Ukraine. Both Russia and North Korea have denied the allegations.

Associated Press writer Hyung-Jin Kim in Seoul, South Korea contributed to this report.

Source: apnews.com