South Korea excludes NFTs and CBDCs from crypto interest mandate

On December 10, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said that investors dealing in cryptocurrencies will receive interest on their deposits from July 2024. However, this benefit will not apply to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

Due to their unique nature and lack of variability, NFTs are not considered suitable for earning interest. Their primary purpose is often seen as collection and ownership rather than as an investment asset.

The FSC aims to enforce the rules outlined in the “Enforcement Decree and Supervision Regulations of the Virtual Asset User Protection Act” specifying the details mentioned. NFTs and deposit tokens associated with CBDCs are not considered virtual assets as per the law.

In the case of CBDCs, since they are issued by central banks, CBDCs are not considered true cryptocurrencies. They are subject to different regulations and oversight than other crypto assets, making them less suitable for inclusion in the interest mandate.

Despite the exclusion of NFTs, there are some exceptions. If tokens classified as NFTs also serve as payment methods and are issued in large quantities, they fall into the virtual asset category. As a result, they may be eligible to earn interest when they deposit on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Source: www.cryptotimes.io