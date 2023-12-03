Srinagar: Tariq Ahmed Ghani, an enterprising entrepreneur from Gadhihama village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, is making waves with his eco-friendly venture that turns waste into a lucrative business. Despite lacking formal education, Tariq has achieved an impressive annual turnover of Rs 3 crore by converting scrap into a thriving enterprise.

Tariq’s journey began when he, previously a laborer outside Jammu and Kashmir, found work in a scrap unit in Delhi. In 2014, he came to know about the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) scheme on the radio, prompting him to register at the District Industries Center (DIC) for various business units.

More than just a financial success, Tariq’s initiative addresses environmental challenges in Kashmir. Focusing on waste reduction and promoting recycling and reuse of plastics, he has become a pioneer in eco-friendly entrepreneurship.

“I saw that there was a huge amount of garbage spread in Kashmir, and that’s when I thought why not start a unit in Kulgam to collect these garbage from the environment and start a business. By collecting scrap from every corner of Kulgam, we actively contribute in maintaining a clean environment,” he said.

Tariq’s venture not only has a positive ecological impact but also serves as a lifeline for local youth. Employing over 50 individuals, including postgraduates and postgraduates, it provides them an opportunity to contribute to the economy while promoting environmental protection.

Shakur Bashir, an employee of the unit, emphasized on the environment-friendly nature of the recycling process and encouraged the unemployed youth to seek equal opportunities to earn their livelihood.

Saqib Bhat, Industrial Promotion Officer, District Industries Center Kulgam, lauding the success of Tariq said that he has made an investment of Rs 20 lakh and a turnover of about Rs 3 crore in the last three years. Bhatt encouraged entrepreneurs to seek consultation and encouragement at the District Industries Center Kulgam for similar ventures, emphasizing on the untapped potential in activities like crushing and processing scrap with low investment and high profits. (KNO)

Source: kashmirlife.net