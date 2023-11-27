WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA — On Sunday, the busiest travel day of the year, three South Florida airports were experiencing major delays: Palm Beach International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport.

Three days after Thanksgiving, according to an alert from the Federal Aviation Administration’s National Airspace System, the PBIA was reduced to 63 due to 45 minutes of runway construction and departure delays, 45 more minutes of FLL delays, and 3 more minutes of MIA delays. Experiencing minute delays. Till 6 pm on Sunday.

The FAA says “delays to departures within 1,200 nautical miles” are due to high volume and a desire to separate the air traffic system.

John Breza/WPTV

Baggage Claim Status in PBIA.

According to the FAA, PBIA’s ground delay was listed as 5:59 p.m.

The PBIA website listed 12 delays in departures with eight with Jet Blue and 12 delays in arrivals with four with Jet Blue as of 6 p.m.

In Fort Lauderdale, there are 55 departure delays and 46 arrival delays.

In Miami, the delay is 33 for departures and 49 for arrivals.

According to FlightAware, as of Sunday there were 316 delays at FLL, 290 at MIA and 96 at PBIA.

Nationally, there were 7,042 delays in and out of the United States but only 46 cancellations.

The Transportation Security Administration said it expected to screen 2.9 million passengers on Sunday, “which will likely be the busiest travel day of the season”. Passengers were urged to reach the airport two hours before their scheduled departure time.

The three busiest days for Thanksgiving travel are the Tuesday and Wednesday before the holiday and the Sunday after.

During the 12-day period, TSA expects to screen 30 million passengers.

“For many Americans, Thanksgiving and travel go hand in hand and this holiday we expect more people on the roads, skies and seas than in 2022,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement.

In addition to millions returning home, a blizzard that swept across the Rockies and Central Plains has put 14 million people under winter weather alerts, according to the National Weather Service.

Source: www.wptv.com