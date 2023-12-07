South East Water pays £2.3m in dividends amid rising losses and Ofwat investigation

South East Water has revealed it has paid out £2.3 million in dividends to investors despite rising losses and a £3 million cost hit due to the summer heatwave and supply disruptions.

Details of the payment came as the supplier – which is being investigated by regulator Ofwat over its record of maintaining service and water supplies to customers – reported a tax underpayment of £18.1 million for the six months to September 30, compared to a loss of £18.1 million. -Pre-reported loss. 12.7 million a year ago.

It comes just days after troubled rival Thames Water announced a £37.5 million dividend to its parent company – with the payment being investigated by Ofwat over concerns it breached rules designed to protect customers and the environment. may have been broken.

South East Water insisted its dividend was down from £4.5 million paid a year earlier and “falls short of Ofwat’s view of a reasonable nominal dividend yield”.

But it comes after a hot summer for South East Water, which, according to Ofwat, is currently the worst performing state in England and Wales for water supply disruptions.

Half year results showed that costs increased in the half year, with bills for water interruptions in the summer paying £3 million – including £1.5 million in compensation and to provide bottled water to households. £700,000 was involved. And customer.

South East Water banned hosepipes earlier this year, blaming extreme hot weather and more people working from home for the increase in demand and “testing” of its infrastructure.

Ofwat launched an investigation into the company in November, saying that “too many customers have been failed too often” by the supplier.

South East Water serves approximately 2.2 million homes and businesses in Surrey, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and Berkshire.

The group’s bosses said when announcing their results: “Unprecedented extreme weather events were the cause of the majority of supply disruptions, but we appreciate that the problems experienced by our customers will result in lower levels of customer satisfaction.

“We are deeply sorry to those customers who have been affected by the supply disruption and are working tirelessly to recover.

“We have 52 teams actively repairing leaks, and 40 technicians actively looking for them.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com