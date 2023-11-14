A South Dakota woman who said she would ban Native Americans from her hotel cannot manage the establishment for four years and must publicly apologize as part of a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department.

The federal agency announced the apology last week as part of a consent decree with the owners of Rapid City’s Grand Gateway Hotel.

Hotel co-owner Connie Uhre posted on social media in March 2022 that she would no longer allow American Indians on the property following the fatal shooting of two teenagers at the hotel who police said were Native American .

Offering a “very special” hotel rate to travelers and ranchers, Uhre wrote in a Facebook post, “We will never allow any Native Americans on (our) property.”

Shortly after Uhre’s post, members of the indigenous-led activist group NDN Collective were refused rooms at the hotel.

After months of boycotts and protests against the hotel and its owners, the Justice Department stepped in and filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination against American Indians.

In a statement announcing the consent decree, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke described Uhre’s behavior as “abhorrent”, adding that “it highlights a long and painful history of negative stereotyping and exclusion against the Native American community “

Clark said, “We commend the tribal elders, local officials and advocates who took a stand against this shameful conduct. Our settlement should send a message to public establishments across the country that their doors are open to all communities, regardless of race.” Should be open to all.” ,

An attorney for Uhres did not respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press. Email and voice message requests for comment to NDN Collective were not immediately returned Monday.

The hotel remained closed for almost a month due to the protests. Uhre was arrested on May 31, 2022, for spraying cleaning products on NDA Collective protesters outside the hotel.

As part of the consent decree, which still requires approval from a U.S. District Court judge, the company must apologize for letters Uhre wrote to tribal leaders and posts in newspapers throughout South Dakota.

Rapid City, known to many as the gateway to Mount Rushmore, is home to more than 77,000 people. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, at least 11% of its residents identify as American Indian or Alaska Native.

Summer Ballantine, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com