The Chinese coast guard on Sunday took “control measures” against Philippine ships in disputed areas of the South China Sea for the second consecutive day, blaming them for the collision near the coast claimed by both countries.

In a statement Sunday morning, the China Coast Guard said two Philippine coast guard ships, a public service ship and a resupply ship had “illegally” entered the Second Thomas Shoal, which is also claimed by Beijing.

“The Philippines ship Unaza Mae 1 ignored several serious warnings and violated international rules to prevent collisions at sea by making a sudden turn in an unprofessional and dangerous manner,” the statement said.

It also accused the ship of “deliberately colliding” with a coast guard ship, causing scratches on the hull. “The entire responsibility lies with the Philippines,” it said.

The Philippines rejected China’s version of the events, expressed “serious concern over deliberate disinformation” and condemned “the latest unprovoked acts of coercion and dangerous maneuvers against a legitimate and routine Philippine rotation and resupply mission.”

The National Task Force in the West Philippine Sea said it was on a routine resupply and rotation mission off the disputed coast when its civilian supply ships became victims of reckless and dangerous harassment at close range by Chinese vessels.

In this, China’s Coast Guard was accused of spraying water on their ships.

One ship suffered serious engine damage, another had its mast damaged, while a third was hit during the collision, the statement said.

The incident occurred a day after a similar incident near Scarborough Shoal – another South China Sea area claimed by Beijing.

The Chinese coast guard also said Saturday it took “control measures” against three Philippine ships it said had illegally “intruded” into waters near the Scarborough Shoal, which China has captured, and the Huangyan. Claimed as an island.

The Philippines responded by saying it “strongly” condemned the “illegal and aggressive” action against its regular supply ships. It said a boat’s communications and navigation equipment suffered “significant damage”, while some Filipino crewmen experienced “severe temporary discomfort and incapacitation” following suspected use of a “long-range acoustic device” by the Chinese.

Tensions have risen in the South China Sea in recent months, centered on the Scarborough Shoal, after the Philippines launched a “special operation” to remove a floating barrier installed by China.

The collision also occurred near the Second Thomas Shoal – a submerged reef that is part of the disputed Spratly Islands and claimed by several countries, including China and the Philippines.

Known as Rennai Reef in China and Ayungin Shoal in the Philippines – the facility is located about 120 km (75 mi) off the island of Palawan, within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

Beijing has long maintained its “historic maritime rights” over about 90 percent of the South China Sea along what it calls its “nine-dash line”, a claim rejected by many neighbors including the Philippines.

In response to a case filed by the Philippines, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled against Beijing’s claims over the nine-dash line in 2016, saying that the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea “does not supersede any historic rights or other sovereign rights”. Have finished.” or jurisdiction in excess of the limits imposed therein”.

Beijing rejected the decision as having “no binding force”.

