(Bloomberg) — South Africa’s investment plan for the $8.8 billion in climate finance pledged by some of the world’s richest countries will include a portion of the money spent in Mpumalanga, the country’s coal-mining and power plant hub.

The Just Energy Transition Investment Plan was approved by the government this week after months of delay, partly due to objections from labor unions who feared the move away from coal would cost thousands of jobs.

The inclusion of development projects in Mpumalanga is an effort to protect the region from the economic impact of the closure of facilities. Almost all of South Africa’s electricity – more than 80% of which comes from coal – is generated in the province.

“There is a special category for transition in Mpumalanga province, which we know is currently heavily dependent on coal,” South Africa’s Environment Minister Barbara Creasey said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “What is interesting about this scheme is the way we have tried to enshrine the principles of justice in the scheme.”

The Just Energy Transition Partnership, which was agreed at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November 2021, has been hampered by delays and political infighting in South Africa. Some politicians and union leaders argue that the country is being used by Western countries to prevent climate-warming emissions for which they are historically responsible.

South Africa is today the world’s 14th largest producer of greenhouse gases. But its contribution to the stock of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere – which lasts for hundreds of years – is a fraction of the contribution of developed countries like Germany, Britain and the US.

Initially this partnership was between South Africa, America, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union, in which Denmark and Netherlands have also joined this year. It is intended to serve as a prototype for deals being negotiated with Indonesia, Vietnam and Senegal. South Africa needs an investment plan to access the money, Creasy said, and this will be presented at the COP28 summit in Dubai, which begins on November 30.

He said the finance would also be directed towards renewable energy plants and power transmission lines, green hydrogen, “new energy” vehicles, skills development and strengthening municipal finances to help them cope with the energy transition. South Africa is exploring the use of fuel cells to create electric vehicles and for transportation.

©2023 Bloomberg LP

