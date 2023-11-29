South African startup GoMetro gets £9M for its fleet management optimization software techcrunch

GoMetro, a South African tech company that operates in the fleet management sector, has raised £9 million (~$11.4 million) in a Series A funding round led by Zenobe Energy, a strategic investor renowned for financing and operating electric buses.

Zenobe Energy also engages in large-scale battery projects for wind farms, its valued customers include the UK’s National Grid (notably, the London-based company recently secured a $750 million investment from KKR, which is earmarked for financing fleet electrification). The fleet electrification platform, which finances large electric buses and trucks in the UK, Australia and New Zealand and has interests in the US, currently manages and finances around 25% of the entire electric bus fleet in the UK.

Recognizing the importance of strong data quality in driving financing is behind Zenobe Energy’s major investment in GoMetro, which specializes in logistics optimization software. Thus, this collaboration – combining Zenobe Energy’s Electric Transport-as-a-Service model and GoMetro’s multiple-OEM platform, Bridge – aims to enhance the capabilities and services offered to Zenobe’s broad customer base.

Other investors in the round include new backers FutureGrowth, eSquared Ventures, Kalon Venture Partners and angel investor Greg Fury. Existing investors such as 4 Decades Capital, Halayisani Capital and Tritech Global participated.

GoMetro operates as a SaaS fleet management technology platform that focuses on bridging vehicle data, with its flagship product acting as a telemetry and data aggregator. Justin Coetzee, founder and CEO of GoMetro, told TechCrunch in an interview that regardless of the make or model of the vehicle — whether it’s a Mercedes, BYD, or Yutong — Bridge consolidates all the relevant data from these vehicles into one unified platform. The versatility of Bridge ensures that fleet managers can access and analyze data without being hindered by separate telematics systems associated with different OEMs.

As a civil engineer, Coetzee launched GoMetro after recognizing the inadequacy of data available in South Africa to design transport networks. This awareness arose from their involvement in the construction of bus and train systems during football’s most prestigious tournament, the 2010 World Cup. In 2014, Coetzee took an important step forward by creating a chatbot that informed people about train arrival times, laying the foundation for what GoMetro has evolved into today.

“During that time, I learned a lot about transportation, technology, data and what can happen if you can bring mobile phones, the Internet, connectivity and the cloud into transportation systems. And ultimately this is the genesis of the business. My train was late. So I built an app that would tell me when it’s coming,” Coetzee said on the call.

“We then moved into buses and minibus taxis in South Africa, which was embraced by the national government in the rollout of bus systems and the inclusion of the minibus sector, where we created tracking solutions and fleet management solutions before moving into trucks during the pandemic. ,

This strategic move including entry into the EV category contributed significantly to GoMetro’s business growth. It currently boasts a network of over 15,000 vehicles (including 1,000 electric vehicles) and partnerships with 60 trucking and logistics companies.

The nine-year-old tech company, which raised about $1.5 million in seed funding in 2016, plays a key role in data management for logistics operators in South Africa. Meanwhile, in the UK, most of its revenue comes from specializing in electric vehicles and bus management. According to Coetzee, telematics designed for electric buses overcomes the shortcomings of older technologies designed for diesel engines. And as heavy-duty vehicles move toward electrification, Cape Town-based GoMetro wants to lead the way by leading OEM-agnostic electric vehicle telematics, according to Coetzee.

“The biggest change in the transportation sector is the switch to EVs across the spectrum. And so we think there’s an incredible opportunity for us to create groundbreaking technology that helps us manage electric buses and trucks better,” the CEO said. “As we help bus operators and logistics operators in the UK plan for electrification, we will deploy that platform in South Africa and the rest of Africa as soon as the models become available.”

Fleet owners typically rely on a point on a map from their existing telematics provider, managing operations by contacting drivers for updates or checking the document map. In addition to its focus on EVs, Coetzee says what sets GoMetro apart from platforms like the now-defunct WhereIsMyTransport is that it gives customers the ability to activate any telematics unit, linked only to their own unit. Is not limited to, and consolidates all fleet and subcontractor assets into one integrated. Virtual Cloud. The company then leverages its ETA algorithm to identify customer operational bottlenecks. For each truck on the road, GoMetro enforces rules governing when and where it is supposed to arrive, notifying the fleet operator when deviations occur and ensuring any delays or problems are promptly addressed.

GoMetro’s technology delivers tangible value to its customers by proactively solving a critical challenge: efficiently extracting data from vehicles to increase operational efficiency. In turn, this helps its customers save time, reduce costs, mitigate risks and optimize fuel consumption, thereby positively impacting their profits.

The bridge operates as an API service, using a pay-per-use model. Additionally, it offers various products on a monthly subscription basis, such as its Connected Tire Kit, which includes Bluetooth, temperature and pressure sensing; a smart camera system; and a data hub that facilitates data transmission.

Over the past 12 months, GoMetro has experienced two-fold growth in revenue; Coetzee, without giving details, says the company’s next goal is to triple its current revenue by the end of next year. Expanding its fleet of services will put it on the path to that goal. According to the CEO, GoMetro is looking to integrate over 2,000 electric vehicles and 50,000 diesel vehicles on its platform in the coming year.

In addition to using the Series A funding to help strengthen its operations in the UK, Europe and South Africa, GoMetro is focusing on expansion in the US, Latin America and Australia, where Zenobi will have a presence over the next 12 months. Is. In the interview, Coetzee also said that the company is focusing on the Middle East, specifically Dubai and Saudi Arabia. “We’re seeing a lot of the same challenges and problems in those markets for fleet management,” he said.

“We are working closely with vehicle OEMs to bring our expertise and expertise in data management, data aggregation and vehicle cloud to support them at the factory level. “We will therefore use the funding to invest in growing our engineering teams, delivery and partner management teams, and advancing electric bus and truck management,” the chief executive said.

“We are excited that African technology has been recognized globally; A market leader in a city like London, renowned for its public transport systems and excellence, has partnered with a technology business based out of Cape Town. And I think it validates the talent and hunger of African technology companies to tackle global problems and make a global impact.

