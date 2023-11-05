South Africa shows the decarbonizing challenges developing countries face

The debate around decarbonization is often universal, with what works for developed countries being presented as applicable everywhere. But redesigning energy consumption and use to benefit the environment in developing countries is more complex. I recently joined an international group of journalists in South Africa to learn how BMW envisions decarbonizing its business in this country.

South Africa has been an important location for BMW for half a century, so it has a special focus on this country. Not only did the company’s cars enjoy a favorable market position in South Africa (where Mercedes appears to be as popular as elsewhere on the continent), but it was the first place outside Germany where BMW vehicles were built, starting in 1973. There have been several special BMW versions for South Africa, such as the 325iS and the famous 333i. BMW is already accustomed to tailoring its activities to the country’s needs.

While BMW’s environmental activities in the UK include installing electric car chargers in national parks, its strategies for South Africa are quite different. One of South Africa’s biggest current challenges was made known to me before I even arrived in the country. The guy sitting in the seat next to me on the flight over started telling me about his problems with “load shedding,” where energy companies routinely turn off power to balance peak demand with supply. This isn’t the same as a blackout, as there is some scheduling behind it and an app you can use to see in advance when it will happen in your area. But this could mean going for hours without power from the grid.

Load shedding is a significant problem for businesses and education. At a minimum, companies should stop to turn on local generators – if they have any. The group I was with saw this happen at our hotel and even at BMW’s IT hub in Pretoria. But if schools can’t afford any kind of backup system, they may have to stop teaching for hours. This will adversely affect education in poor areas such as townships, rather than in areas where there are diesel generators and fuel to compensate for this interruption in grid supply.

BMW is working on a solution to this problem using its existing technology. The company is demonstrating this with a “PowerUp” project at Ntsha Peu Primary School in Shoshanguve township, north of Pretoria. Working with the school, BMW has installed 165 solar panels that provide a maximum of 32 kilowatts of power, which in itself will help reduce electricity bills. But this array is also paired with 42kWh of battery storage, made using six twin battery packs from the X3 plug-in hybrid vehicles. These come from prototype cars that cannot be sold but are virtually unused.

When there is a load shedding period, Ntsha Peu can switch to its batteries. There will still be a short break after supplies are transferred, but only for a few minutes, and this will ensure that learners do not experience significant disruption to their studies. This is especially important on cloudy days when the solar panels are not providing enough power for the entire school. At night, security lighting can be left on, keeping the school campus safe.

BMW expects the system to last for 20 years. Similar systems can be built from used battery packs that have fallen below the 70% warranty limit. These can have a useful life of eight years but can then be recycled for their valuable contents. Although the Ntsha Peu installation is specifically for South African schools in poor areas, it also shows how long the lifespan of EV batteries can be. Rather than requiring replacement in a few years and ending up in landfills, as the anti-EV bridge falsely claims, these batteries could have a useful life of decades before their constituent elements would need to be disassembled and recycled. Will be required.

Power load shedding is not the only problem in South Africa. The country is also facing water supply issues, and there is already discussion about setting up a “water shedding” system that would parallel electrical energy load shedding. BMW is working to reduce water consumption in its painting process to help reduce its contribution to this issue. Just washing a vehicle after painting takes 60 liters of water, which BMW now captures, reusing half of the 12,000 liters it consumes daily. Such strategies and reducing the number of (water-based) coats used in the painting process have helped BMW reduce its water usage by 38%.

These strategies may also be beneficial in areas where electricity and water are not in such short supply. But battery-electric vehicles have been denied an easy replacement of fossil fuels in developing countries due to the lack of reliable electricity and especially adequate high-power grid connections. For example, it is likely that countries such as South Africa will have a higher percentage of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles for a longer period of time than Europe. In this context, it is no big surprise that the BMW Rosslyn plant in Pretoria will become the main manufacturer of the X3 plug-in hybrid for the world, having previously been the focus of 3-Series production. Criticisms of PHEVs aside, when used as intended they can provide electric city driving as well as ICEs for long distances. BMW is also using PHEVs to upskill its South African workforce with electrification.

However, countries such as South Africa may find other fuel sources better suited to existing infrastructure. If e-fuels or biofuels can be produced economically, they can be better for the country. However, that’s a big “if.” BMW is also considering whether hydrogen could be a good decarbonization option for South Africa. Prototypes like the iX5 Hydrogen aim to experiment with this possibility.

Peter van Binsbergen, CEO of BMW for South Africa, told me he believes that with an ample supply of sunlight and long coastlines, South Africa could be a significant player in the hydrogen market. Electrolyzed hydrogen from desalinated seawater using renewable solar power could supply the entire country, without the need for imports from other countries wanting to take advantage of the H2 economy, such as Namibia, Morocco or Saudi Arabia.

While Van Binsbergen seemed quite optimistic about the potential of hydrogen in South Africa, economics will be the deciding factor. On the one hand, hydrogen can be distributed with trucks and would not require the installation of expensive power lines, but fueling stations are complex and expensive. In contrast, car charging stations are much cheaper but require expensive grid infrastructure. There are already plenty of the latter in developed countries, making BEVs the obvious choice in most cases. But the story of developing countries may be different.

Whether hydrogen is right for South Africa or not, the examples provided by BMW’s activities in the country show that there is no “one size fits all” approach to decarbonization. Every country is different, but developing countries face particularly unique challenges, meaning solutions for the developed world will need to be adjusted. The ultimate goal of reducing human impact on the global climate remains the same, but reaching it will require many technological solutions.