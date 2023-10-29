South Africa Rugby: Springboks give hope to a troubled nation

Fans celebrate in the South African city of Cape Town

When the South African team defeated New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final in Paris, there was a wave of celebration and relief across the country.

Chants of “Ibouille” (“It’s back”) echoed after the successful retention of the trophy and a record fourth win in the competition.

As South Africa faces economic problems, sporting success has been a welcome distraction and unifying force.

“We have hope for the country,” captain Siya Kolisi said after the win.

He said, “There are a lot of things not going right in our country and we are blessed to be able to do what we love and inspire people not only in sports, but in life as well. “

High levels of unemployment and poverty as well as frequent power cuts are some of the issues he was referring to.

South Africans feel the pain in a bar in Soweto, Johannesburg as New Zealand threatens to end South Africa’s lead

Following a nervy 12-11 win by the Springboks – the team’s famous nickname – those day-to-day issues can be put aside for a while as the nation enjoys the aftermath of the win. And not just any win – but one achieved against the mighty All Blacks of New Zealand, who also went into the final aiming for a fourth World Cup win.

“Given the serious challenges the country and the world are facing, this win could not have come at a better time,” Thabo Chauke told Reuters news agency at a fan zone in Johannesburg.

Another fan said, “As a country, as each individual, we stand together. We are proud to be South Africans.”

South African sports journalist Mohammed Alli, who was in Paris for the match, said there was a lesson for the country in the nature of the team’s success and their hard work.

He told the BBC, “If there’s one thing the country can learn from this Springbok team and this win it’s that if you work together, if you’re determined to achieve a goal, you can definitely Can do this formally.”

Fans in Soweto finally able to celebrate as the Springboks stay

The Springboks have a controversial history in South Africa.

Before the end of apartheid – the system of legalized racism in South Africa that led to much of the world boycotting it for three decades – only the white team was excluded from previous World Cup tournaments. Even when the ban was lifted, the team was initially seen as a symbol of the oppressive system that had existed for so long.

But when the team won its first World Cup in 1995, Nelson Mandela’s willingness to wear the green and gold jersey and present the trophy to the captain – the first democratically elected president – ​​was a powerful moment of reconciliation.

Nearly three decades later, current President Cyril Ramaphosa was also on the field for the trophy ceremony in Paris.

He said, “Sports has the power to transform the lives of individuals and lift the spirits of entire nations.”

The celebrations won’t end this weekend, though, as many people will gather at the airport to welcome the team home on Tuesday. Parades are also being planned around major cities.

Of course, however, victory does not eliminate the difficulties that many people in the country are grappling with and will still exist when people return to earth.

Celebrations also took place in the Johannesburg township of Alexandra

Source