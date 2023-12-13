South Africa aims to boost economic growth with port, rail revival

(Bloomberg) — South Africa’s government and business community are aiming to boost economic growth by six percentage points by fixing the country’s crumbling ports and freight-rail network.

He estimates that cracking down on crime and corruption could save 300 billion rand ($16 billion) a year, according to a slide presentation of a meeting held earlier this month, seen by Bloomberg, and trade representatives. to be confirmed. South Africa’s National Treasury has forecast that gross domestic product will grow by 1% next year.

South Africa’s largest companies and the government have set up joint panels in a drive to work with the state to address a range of issues affecting the economy. These range from power outages and poor performance of the rail network to rising crime and inefficient work-visa application processes.

Coal shipments on South Africa’s freight-rail network have fallen to a 30-year low and iron-ore railfalls are at their lowest level in a decade, prompting companies including Glencore Plc to consider job cuts. Congestion at ports is causing delays in loading and unloading of ships and some fashion retailers have resorted to flying in apparel.

The National Logistics Crisis Committee said in the presentation that the problems were causing “mining companies to reconfigure to current reality and delay capital investment, putting jobs at risk”.

While no dates have been set for meeting targets, the presentation cited aspirations set out by state logistics company Transnet SOC Ltd and the Office of the President in the freight logistics roadmap for shipment recovery.

Among these, the total freight transported by rail has increased from 193 million tonnes by March 2025 to 149 million tonnes by March 31, 2023. Similarly, ambitious targets have been set for processing containers and shipping cars at ports. Bulk Minerals.

The roadmap is a government document that outlines plans to promote private participation in the country’s largely state-run ports and rail network.

B4SA, the business organization that helped coordinate the work with the government, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesman, Vincent Magwenya, declined to comment.

So far, there are little signs of improvement.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, the country’s largest producer of steel raw materials, is running out of space to store the mined ore and is not able to transport it to the port. Coal exporter Exxaro Resources Ltd. said last month that the railings at Transnet’s main export terminal were about to collapse for the sixth consecutive year.

