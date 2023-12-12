share

Moscow, Russia – Source, a leading provider of blockchain financial services, announces the launch of $MIR TOKEN, a leading BEP20 token that is set to revolutionize cross-border transactions and payments. $MIR aspires to optimize global finance, making it more streamlined, cost-effective and inclusive through pioneering blockchain technology.

Jen Smith, CEO of Source, expressed, “We are thrilled to unveil the $MIR token as proof of our dedication to advancing blockchain financial solutions.” “This token will accelerate money transfers across regions, promoting quickness, simplicity and cost-efficiency, ushering in decentralized finance across the global arena.”

The $MIR TOKEN harness utilizes smart contract functionality, facilitating peer-to-peer transactions around the world without third party intervention. It eliminates excessive fees and delays for traditional international wire services, providing increased transparency through an immutable transaction ledger.

The possibilities facilitated by $MIR TOKEN align with Source’s fundamental vision of democratizing financial service access. “Blockchain technology, while still in its early stages, will undoubtedly positively disrupt traditional finance,” Smith said. “The $MIR token, in our view, presents an opportunity to enhance this disruption, empowering more individuals and businesses around the world to access and control their finances, regardless of their geographic or socio-economic status. “

Revolutionary technology to transform finance

The $MIR token is the inaugural token providing access to centralized banking systems from R3, Corda and Ripple to open-source blockchain models. The integration of these powerful blockchain solutions, extended to banks for the first time through open-source licenses, promises substantial efficiency gains while opening avenues for innovation.

“The $MIR token is uniquely positioned to introduce the mainstream finance sector to a cutting-edge blockchain system,” said Ray Lucas, co-founder and chief innovation officer of Source. “We hope this will catalyze the next phase of financial growth.”

$MIR TOKEN will operate on a highly sophisticated underlying blockchain using advanced compression and advanced server technology, achieving over 100x speed and scalability compared to existing networks.

Lucas stressed, “By combining these software and hardware innovations with an accessible, user-friendly token, $MIR TOKEN unlocks the full potential of blockchain for real-world utility and adoption.”

Mainstream integration through practical applications

The Source eagerly looks forward to collaborating on initiatives and partnerships to drive mainstream adoption of the $MIR token. “Our aim is to collaborate with governments, financial regulators, banks and businesses to facilitate the transition of global finance to a more equitable blockchain-based model over the next decade,” Smith said.

Initial opportunities include remittances to developing regions such as Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia. $MIR provides substantial leverage to global remittance flows, which are projected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2025. Additionally, the $MIR token aspires to broaden microfinance lending, enhance supply chain tracking, and promote community banking development, especially in struggling economies.

$MIR token circulation

Of the maximum supply of 10 billion, 7.5 billion $MIR tokens have been irreversibly burned. Of the remaining $2.5 billion, $2 billion will be securely locked in a smart contract for three years, preventing any access during this period. This leaves just 500 million $MIR tokens, which is a paltry 5% of the total supply currently in circulation. As demand increases with utility expansion in the real world, constrained supply coupled with rising demand positions $MIR as a compelling deflationary asset.

“With prudent supply restrictions and one of the most aggressive burn rates in the industry, $MIR TOKEN demonstrates tremendous growth potential globally due to the adoption of our unprecedented financial blockchain,” said Jane Smith, CEO of Source. “$MIR TOKEN offers beginning crypto investors a cost-effective means to secure their position at the forefront of the decentralized finance revolution.”

The company underlines the importance of prudent regulation and oversight to promote the responsible expansion of crypto’s promise. Smith affirms, “We advocate sustainable growth rooted in creating real underlying value rather than hype-driven speculation.” “The foundation of our vision is to enable tangible utility through innovations like the $MIR token that unlock the vast potential of the blockchain.”

With this balanced tokenomics approach, Source strives to place $MIR TOKEN at the forefront of the future of finance, providing robust blockchain technology carefully crafted for mainstream adoption.

Where can I buy $MIR token?

Here are some places where you can buy your $MIR tokens

coinstore

Coinstore is a comprehensive cryptocurrency exchange that allows trading of popular coins like Bitcoin as well as altcoins like $MIR TOKEN. Their platform is easy to use with competitive fees and solid liquidity.

mexsi

Mexsi is a fast-growing exchange that frequently adds promising new cryptos like $MIR TOKEN. They have low fees, high trading volumes and a simple signup process with no KYC required for basic accounts.

coinsbit

Coinsbit is a top 30 global cryptocurrency exchange that offers a variety of trading pairs including $MIR against stable coins like USDT. Their platform is secure, easy to use, and accessible to most countries, making it a great option to buy $MIR tokens.

tobit

Toobit is a new exchange that focuses on altcoin trading, so they have been quick to list hot tokens like $MIR. They have good liquidity for new projects and they let you buy $MIR directly with USDT. Their registration process is fast and they have a simple trading interface suitable for new investors.

About the source

Founded in 2019 by tech veterans and financial experts, Source builds blockchain solutions aimed at mainstream adoption. In 2021, Source introduced one of the world’s first regulated stablecoins. The New York-headquartered company with a global presence strongly advocates for the development of a regulatory framework to expand decentralized finance.

Weblinks and Social Media

Visit us today via the following link and learn more about the $MIR token here:

Smart contract link:

Website:

media Contact:

Name: Mir Token Team Marketing

E-mail: [email protected]

