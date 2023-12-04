Soundcore’s Aerofit open earbuds are ideal for running and cycling

The Soundcore Aerofit Pro supports LDAC and Spatial Audio. soundcore

SoundCore is the audio division of computer accessories brand Anker Innovation. Soundcore makes a wide range of headphones, earbuds, and wireless speakers with a good balance between premium design and relatively reasonable prices. The sound quality is generally excellent and now Soundcore has announced its first two pairs of open ear earbuds for runners and cyclists.

The Aerofit Pro and Aerofit Open Ear earbuds provide a comfortable and high-quality listening experience, while also enabling the user to be aware of what is happening around them. With Aerofit earbuds, the wearer can hear every external sound while being able to listen to music, podcasts or even videos.

Both pairs of Aerofit Open earbuds are fitted with a hook that places the audio driver just outside the user’s ear canal. However, at this point, I need to warn you that the fit of all brands of open earbuds will depend on the shape and size of your ears. I have large ears and I have yet to find a pair of open earbuds that fit my ears perfectly. Your Mileage May Vary.

The Aerofit and Aerofit Pro have a soft-touch coating that Soundcore claims is gentle on the skin. Along with their ergonomic design, both models use aerospace-grade titanium wire to ensure they fit securely on the ear. The hook can be adjusted by bending and Soundcore claims that the earbuds have been tested with over 5,000 bends and both models are certified by SGS for durability. The Aerofit Pro earbuds come with a detachable and adjustable neckband for users who want even more protection.

The Aerofit Pro uses a larger 16.2mm driver while the Aerofit model has a slightly smaller 14mm. The reason such large drivers are used is that earbuds do not fit in the ear canal and need to produce louder sound to achieve the same volume levels as in-ear earbuds.

Soundcore claims that the titanium-coated dome drivers produce a better listening experience in the mid and high frequencies due to the stiffness of the driver. Soundcore’s BassUp technology also provides a more robust bass response for added “thump” in the low-end. An acoustic port directs sound from the audio drivers to the listener’s ears for a more directional experience. This beam of sound helps prevent audio leaks to nearby audiences.

For Android phone users, the Aerofit earbuds support the high-resolution LDAC codec. The Pro model can also support 360 spatial audio, which enables sound to follow the movement of the user’s head, placing the listener at the center of it.

Due to their open-ear design, the Aerofit Pro and Aerofit enable the wearer to maintain natural situational awareness while cycling or walking in urban environments. Soundcore claims that it increases environmental awareness without spoiling the listening experience. Users get to listen to their favorite music or podcasts while still staying connected to their surroundings, including traffic sounds and conversations.

The Aerofit and Aerofit Pro offer 11 and 14 hours of playtime respectively. With their charging case, the Aerofit offers a total of 42 hours of playtime, while the Aerofit Pro lasts up to 46 hours. When the earbuds’ battery power gets low, they can be inserted into their charging case for 10 minutes, increasing battery life to four hours for the Aerofit or 5.5 hours for the Aerofit Pro.

Both models of the Aerofit include four microphones with advanced AI algorithms for clear phone calls. The earbuds can be customized using the Soundcore app. Bluetooth 5.3 with multi-point connectivity enables both the earbuds to be used with laptops and phones simultaneously.

Decision: The Soundcore Aerofit Open earbuds are ideal for sports or simply staying aware of your surroundings. The Aerofit Pro model is water resistant to the IPX5 standard, while the Aerofit model is resistant to IPX7 and uses Soundcore’s proprietary SweatGuard technology. The main difference between the two models is that the more expensive Aerofit Pro supports the LDAC hi-res codec and Spatial Audio. Like any pair of open earbuds, you need to try the fit on to make sure they fit the shape and size of your ears. The sound quality of both earbuds is more than acceptable and the Aerofit Pro model has slightly more refinement.

Pricing & Availability: The Aerofit Pro in Dynamic Black and Aerofit in Midnight Black are available today in the US on Amazon.com and Soundcore.com for $169.99 and $129.99. Three additional colors of each model will ship in late 2023. Colors include Frost White, Aqua Blue, and Electric Purple for the Pro model, while Aerofit colors include Calm White, Soft Pink, and Cozy Blue.

Technology Specification:

Soundcore Aerofit Pro.

Colors: Dynamic Black, Frost White, Aqua Blue, Electric Purple.

Codecs: SBC, AAC, LDAC.

Spatial Audio: Yes

Microphone: 4.

Driver: Custom 16.2 mm dynamic with titanium coating.

Controls: Physical buttons.

Fast Charging: 10 minutes = 5.5 hours.

Multi-point connection: Yes.

Water Resistance: IPX5.

Battery life: 14 hours (earbuds) 46 hours (with case).

Soundcore Aerofit.